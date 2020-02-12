ABC NEWS CHOICE UPDATE: ABC News estimates that Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar will receive at least six confirmed delegates. That means six more are still to be estimated – and ABC News has made no estimates for either Elizabeth Warren or Joe Biden.

With 53% of the expected voting results from 9:45 p.m. ET, Bernie Sanders is currently leading with 27%, followed by Pete Buttigieg with 24% and Amy Klobuchar with 20%.

Sanders leads Buttigieg with around 5,400 votes and Klobuchar with almost 6,000. Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden both have 9%, but Warren leads Biden with more than 1,300 votes.

While ABC News predicted that President Trump would win New Hampshire, former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld holds 8% of the vote, with 25% of the vote expected. ABC News has estimated that Trump will win 19 promised delegates, but three more are still up for grabs.

FULL PRESS REPORT:

MANCHESTER, N.H. – New Hampshire polls closed on Tuesday night as fiery-progressive Bernie Sanders fought for democratic frontrunner status in the nation’s primary. The party hoped for results that would clarify a presidential struggle that had previously been characterized by malfunctions and doubts.

When Sanders predicted victory, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg hoped to get strong support from his party’s establishment. Joe Biden wanted to prevent a political catastrophe after he left the state before the last election ended at 8:00 p.m.

New Hampshire began to sort out the unwieldy 2020 Democratic class before the final results were released. Political newcomer Andrew Yang, who had a small but loyal following last year, suspended his campaign.

“Tonight is not the result we fought so hard for. It is bitterly disappointing for many of us, but it shouldn’t be,” he told supporters in New Hampshire, noting that he had several senators, governors and Congresswoman had survived.

Nevertheless, 10 candidates remained in competition for the chance to defeat President Donald Trump in the fall. The competition on Tuesday comes just eight days after Iowa-Caucuses plunged the race into chaos and announced no clear winner.

While the action was on the democratic side, Trump easily won the New Hampshire Republican primary. He faced strong opposition from former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.

The New Hampshire Democrats started the preliminary round on Tuesday with a focus on fairness.

Slightly more than 1 in 10 respondents said they were “very confident” that their party’s selection process for a presidential candidate was fair, according to a large poll by AP VoteCast. At the same time, almost 8 out of 10 considered the economy to be unfair, although there was little agreement on which candidate would best run the largest economy in the world.

For Sanders, the New Hampshire area code was an opportunity to build on his dominance in the party’s left flank. A repeat of his strong presence in Iowa could do serious damage to progressive rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who faced the prospect of an embarrassing defeat in a state bordering her hometown of Massachusetts.

As Sanders marches forward, the moderates strive to unite behind a candidate. Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, began his day as the center’s leader after settling for first place in Iowa with Sanders. But Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was a spirited offer for the same voters.

After predicting that he would take a hit after a distant fourth place in Iowa, New Hampshire, Biden essentially left the state. He traveled to South Carolina on Tuesday when he put his candidacy on a strong show that was strengthened later this month with the support of black voters.

More than a year after the Democrats announced their presidential candidates, the party is struggling to unite behind a message or an ambassador on the desperate path to defeating Trump. This increased the use of the New Hampshire area code when voters considered whether the candidates were too liberal, too moderate, or too inexperienced – vulnerabilities that Trump could take advantage of in the fall.

Some candidates tried to undercut the importance of the New Hampshire elections, but history suggested otherwise. No Democrat has ever become the party’s presidential candidate without taking first or second place in New Hampshire.

On the last day of the campaign, many voters said they were still having difficulty making an election. Betty-Joy Roy, a 64-year-old director of activities in an assisted living facility in Manchester, said she only decided on Monday to vote for Sanders.

“I’m tired of politics as we know it, and I’m ready for someone who can do something,” she said. “It was between him and Biden. I had a hard time but I think we need a change.”

Democrats watched closely how many people appeared for the competition on Tuesday. New Hampshire’s Secretary of State predicted record turnout. Should this not happen, however, Democrats would question the prospect of waning enthusiasm after a relatively weak appearance in Iowa last week and Trump’s rising polls.

Trump, who was fighting in New Hampshire on Monday evening, was trying to wreak havoc in the process. The Republican president suggested that conservative-minded voters could influence the results of the state’s democratic primary, although only registered Democrats and voters who are not registered with either party can participate in the New Hampshire democratic primary.

“I hear that many Republicans will vote tomorrow for the weakest possible Democratic candidate,” Trump said on Monday. “My only problem is I’m trying to figure out who your weakest candidate is. I think they’re all weak.”

Trump also attacked Michael Bloomberg, who showed signs of strength in voting across the country but was not elected in New Hampshire. The president highlighted Bloomberg’s remarks during a 2015 appearance at the Aspen Institute, saying that “many police officers” in minority neighborhoods could lower homicide rates because “everything is a crime” there.

Biden – and the Democratic Party’s establishment wing – could have the most to lose in New Hampshire if the former two-time vice president underperformed a second time in a row. Biden has received the overwhelming majority of endorsements from elected officials across the country as party leaders are looking for a relatively “safe” candidate to stand up to Trump.

But things are changing.

Steve Shurtleff, spokesman for the New Hampshire House, who had endorsed Biden less than a month ago, spoke about him over the weekend as if he had already left the competition.

“I hope the Vice President is fine and I hope he can move forward, but it is difficult to say,” said Shurtleff in an interview. “The sad thing for me personally is that he’s such a great person.”

Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, aimed to see New Hampshire as a small step towards the President’s nomination. There have been competitions in several states that honor more delegates, including Nevada and South Carolina, in which Biden wants to maintain its edge among minority voters.

“Regardless of what happens on Tuesday, we plan to move forward,” said Symone Sanders, Biden’s senior advisor.

The stakes were as bad for Warren as it was for a competition that was held right next to her home in Massachusetts. She has positioned herself as a mainstream alternative to Bernie Sanders, but suddenly looks up at him and Buttigieg as Klobuchar struggles to peel off the female support.

In the afternoon, Warren published a memo in which he wanted to downplay New Hampshire’s results. Campaign manager Roger Lau outlined a “road to victory” through over 30 states where the campaign paid local workers when he highlighted alleged weaknesses in Warren’s democratic rivals.

Buttigieg, young and with no government experience outside the mayor’s office, is trying to establish himself as the leading biden alternative for his party’s moderate wing. He aggressively campaigned for moderate Democrats, Independents, and what he calls “future ex-Republicans,” as he tries to build a victorious coalition, just as he did in Iowa, where he gained leadership in close association with Sanders.

In the days leading up to the preliminary round on Tuesday, Buttigieg was increasingly attacked by Biden and Klobuchar, who used his lack of experience. And from the left, Sanders attacked Buttigieg’s trust in big dollar donors, which caused mockery of “Wall Street Pete” among Sanders supporters.

Sanders was one of the few candidates who explicitly predicted victory in New Hampshire, where he defeated Hillary Clinton by more than 20 percentage points four years ago.

Sanders spent the eve of the kick-off courting his most passionate supporters, the young voters, on two university campuses. At a rally on Monday evening in an arena on the campus of the University of New Hampshire, a band delighted the audience with a cover of “My Generation” by The Who before Sanders and MEP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the leading figures among the young Progressives that attracted audiences. take the stage.

“Brothers and sisters, we’re making history in this campaign,” said Sanders at an event in Hudson.

After New Hampshire, the political spotlight shifts to Nevada, where the Democrats will hold caucuses on February 22. However, some candidates, including Warren and Sanders, plan to visit States in the coming days voting on Super Tuesday to signal that they are in the long-distance race.

Upcoming primaries and caucuses

