MANCHESTER, N.H. – ABC NEWS ELECTION PROJECTION: Based on our poll analysis, ABC News expects Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to win New Hampshire Democratic Elementary School. Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg finishes second, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar third.

ABC News has also projected that President Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire Republican primary school.

Having essentially leveled in Iowa last week, Buttigieg and Sanders’ strong performances cemented their status at the top of the democratic field in 2020. And an unexpectedly strong performance from Klobuchar gave her a stronger way out of New Hampshire than the competition went from state to state to the main competitions ahead.

The strength of Sanders and Buttigieg was made up for by the struggle of former Vice President Joe Biden, who had spent much of the past year as the Democrat leader but fled New Hampshire hours before the end of the elections for a poor result expect. With the final return, he fought for fourth place with Elizabeth Warren, a disappointing turn for the senator from neighboring Massachusetts.

Neither Biden nor Warren were on the right track to receive delegates.

“So many of you have decided to start a new era of challenge with a new generation of leaders,” said Buttigieg.

Sanders boasted “a move from coast to coast … to defeat the most dangerous president.”

The New Hampshire vote has made it clear that the beginnings of democratic competition will be a struggle consisting mainly of two men who are four decades apart and ideologically opposed. Sanders is a leading, progressive voice demanding substantial government intervention in healthcare and other economic sectors. Buttigieg pushed for further incremental changes to give Americans the opportunity to maintain their private health insurance and to target Republicans and Independents who may be dissatisfied with Trump.

However, Sanders and Buttigieg move into the next phase of the campaign in different political positions.

While Warren made it clear that she would stay in the race, Sanders, well funded and with a fiery army of followers, quickly became the leader of the party’s progressive wing.

In the meantime, Buttigieg is still struggling with moderate rivals, including Klobuchar, whose outstanding debate has led to a late boom in New Hampshire. Biden promises strength in upcoming South Carolina, while former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg was not elected on Tuesday but is due next month.

After gloomy appearances in Iowa and New Hampshire, Biden is running for a strong win on January 29 in South Carolina, the first state with a substantial black population to weigh on the Democrats’ race.

After a chaotic start to the primary elections in Iowa last week, Democrats hoped that New Hampshire would make clarity in their urgent search for someone to take on Trump in November. At least two candidates dropped out on Tuesday night after poor placements: Colorado’s moderate Senator, Michael Bennet, and newcomer Andrew Yang, who had a small but loyal fan base last year, and one of only three candidates left Color in the race.

As the struggling contestants endeavor to minimize the latest results, history suggests that the first in the nation will have a huge impact on the 2020 race. In modern times, no Democrat has ever been the candidate for the party’s general election without taking first or second place in New Hampshire.

Democrats watched closely how many people appeared for the competition on Tuesday. New Hampshire’s Secretary of State predicted record turnout. Should this not happen, however, Democrats would question the prospect of waning enthusiasm after a relatively weak appearance in Iowa last week and Trump’s rising polls.

The political spotlight is rapidly shifting to Nevada, where the Democrats will hold caucuses on February 22. However, some candidates, including Warren and Sanders, plan to visit states in the coming days that will vote on Super Tuesday to signal that they are dragging for a long time.

