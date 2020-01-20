New Hampshire coyote strangles after attacking wife, child, dogs and even a vehicle

advertisement

EXETER, N.H. – A coyote attacked a pair of dogs, bit a woman, and hit a vehicle before being killed on Monday by a father who defended his family on a walk, police said.

The Kensington Police Department believes the same coyote attacked a vehicle on a street in Hampton Falls, bitten a 62-year-old woman and her dogs on a Kensington porch, and attacked a family on a hiking trail in Exeter.

All three attacks were relatively close to each other and occurred in just over an hour, Kensington chief of police Scott Cain said on Monday.

Police officers searched for the coyote when they learned that he had been killed.

“The coyote came out of the forest and grabbed a child by the jacket. The father went into protection mode and strangled the coyote,” said Cain.

New Hampshire Fish and Game has collected the coyote and will test it for rabies. As a precaution, the victims were treated for rabies.

