When it comes to President Trump’s resentment over California, because it is waving so heavily against him, nothing seems to matter: even when he is accused and mocked by NATO prime ministers, he continues to invent new fronts in his seemingly endless war against California.

He seems to have long wanted this condition to have dirtier air than it deserves through decades of heavy smog controls. He has blamed California for making fuel for his frequent forest fires by not cleaning forest floors – although most of those forest floors are on federal land controlled by his appointees. He has tried to reduce federal subsidies to police forces if they do not fully cooperate with the federal immigration authorities.

These disputes have been going on for years now, Trump sometimes seems bored, perhaps because of his notoriously short attention span.

So to keep things interesting, it seems that The Donald is trying to create a new front every month in its long-term efforts to shrink the Golden State. Sometimes these efforts are not specifically aimed at California: they happen to influence California more than anywhere else.

So most recently with his plan to keep hundreds of thousands of low-income Americans from receiving federal food voucher benefits, announced in December. In this case, Trump wants to cut off the so-called populist food aid for recipients aged 18 to 49 who have no dependents. Previous rules still allow such people who do not work at least 20 hours a week to receive food vouchers for just three months in a three-year period.

But many recipients can still get more food stamps through exemptions. Now, the Trump-controlled agricultural department starting in April, prohibiting availability in cities and counties with unemployment rates below 6 percent, will make it easy for communities to find when the national unemployment rate is well below 4 percent.

Nationally, this rule change will deprive 688,000 people of a large part of their food supply. About a third of them are Californians, who live in a state where the unemployment rate is consistently below the national level. Which means that this performance is more focused on California than anywhere else.

Then there is the new Trump plan to encourage new oil drilling in federal states around the state, including some adjacent to the Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County and near Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

This step came just after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order from the state administration to reduce both oil drilling and hydraulic fracking on private and state property as part of California’s ongoing move toward less dependence on oil and other fossil fuels.

Because the federal government controls nearly 46 percent of all California land, and a much higher percentage of undeveloped California, there is a strong possibility that Trump’s administration could crash its plan and effectively ignore anything that Newsom would can do.

And then there is Trump’s constant criticism of how California deals with its ubiquitous problem of homelessness, which sees more than 130,000 people without shelter most nights in almost all parts of the state.

Trump could reduce the problem if he liked that, simply by giving his employees about 50,000 congress permits to Section 8 house vouchers that district officials could then hand out to homeless people and families.

Said Newsom, “Mr. President, do not demagogue this issue. Do the right damn thing.”

But Trump, who has known he could do this since he started destroying homelessness in California after seeing some camp tent camps while on a fundraising trip around the state last fall, has preferred to hectorect California instead from acting to help the homeless, many of them recently arrived from other states. Some are actually sent here by their home state courts that often issue bus tickets to California instead of prison sentences for minor crimes.

It produces a picture of a president who is not interested in helping California solve problems, as long as he can turn it into a verbal whipping boy, even if only some of his threats have become reality.

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com.

