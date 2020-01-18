advertisement

The first look at Kumail Nanjiani and Lia McHugh from Marvel’s eternal Film was revealed. The project has been shot in the past few months and we’ve seen some unofficial behind-the-scenes images. However, the story is very private, just as fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe would guess. Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, officially introduced the film to an incredibly enthusiastic crowd at San Diego Comic-Con last summer that easily stole everyone’s thunder throughout the weekend.

Kumail Nanjiani recently launched his new one eternal Body type with a shirtless image on social media that attracted more than just the attention of Silicon Valley and MCU fans. The popular adult website, PornHub, is now using this image to promote their Muscular Men category. With these words, Nanjiani is fully clothed in our latest look at the film. His kingo character seems to have disappeared since he packed his bags. Lia McHugh’s sprite character sits with a smartphone.

Also shown in the eternal Behind the scenes is Gemma Chan, who was recently spotted with Game of Thrones star Kit Harington. In these pictures, which were our first glimpse of Harington, Chan did some stunts from the air. In the latest version of the film, she appears to disappear with Kumail Nanjiani’s kingo character as she hugs Lia McHugh. As with all unofficial set images, it is difficult to figure out what is happening because we see everything outside of the context. Not much information is available about the film.

While we don’t know much about that eternal Film, we know it’s going to take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, thanks to the recently released synopsis. The film shows a new team of superheroes, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. After the events of Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them from the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. Even with the synopsis, it’s hard to say what will happen on the big screen, although everything seems very fascinating.

eternal is coming to the cinemas later this year and will be our introduction to the future of the MCU. Phase 4 begins with the stand-alone film Black Widow, but this special project takes place after Captain America: Civil War and before Infinity War. eternal We’re going to look at these new, ancient heroes for the first time and explain what they offer the world. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige seems pretty confident that fans will enjoy the ride. The stars of the film are Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Barry Keoghan. Thanks to, you can download the latest images from the set below eternal Updated Twitter account.

