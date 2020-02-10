Fans of Griselda We are used to hearing the Buffalo rappers about dusty arrangements by Daringer, Beat Butcha and The Alchemist, who meet other like-minded producers. However, Conway the machine shows and proves his enormous versatility as a copywriter with his coarse rendition of Nicki MInaj’s “Yikes”, which will amaze those who have not heard him in this element.

Conway doesn’t play with the bars from the start, but takes the original Pooh Beatz banger that he created for MInaj. For those who followed The Machine before Griselda’s Shady Records signing, it is more than clear that Conway can rap in a dizzying variety of styles, on the “Yikes” freestyle with images that stay.

“We at Roc Nation Brunch all chose each other. I took some pictures with Rihanna. That was for the culture. I have a model and my cute p * ssy petting her when I lift my garage doors, she heard the sound of Nicki Minaj. He also mentions that his long-awaited Shady Records solo debut album, God Don’t Make Mistakes, will soon be released in freestyle.

What is obvious and perhaps frightening to Griselda’s competition is that Conway made it far too easy for him to reverse this rhyme style. The entry into the “Yikes” freestyle is another hit, “Sign Language”, which was produced by the aforementioned in-house producer Daringer and built around a soulful guitar loop.

“They overlook my achievements / and don’t want to acknowledge it / don’t let it shake my self-confidence / How if I have focused on the game since I started / Not only that, my story alone is amazing / I have murals on different continents / This looks promising / Hip-hop about to experience climate change / Prolly subconscious like verses from Kweli / Make another film on your set, Mahershala Ali, “The Machine spits.

In “Sign Language”, Conway mentions its outstanding Everybody Is Food mixtape series, which so far has included three installments.

Check out the new Conway The Machine drums.

Photo: Getty