Fri, Feb 14, 2020 1:17 PM

AMMAN: In the spring of 2017, a group of fishermen in Gaza discovered treasures that could change their lives: a hoard of ancient Greek coins – over 2,000 years old – including dozens of silver decadrachm coins from the time of Alexander the Great. So far, only 12 such coins have been officially registered, and each is worth thousands of dollars (some are worth over $ 100,000 depending on their condition).

A new BBC documentary – “Treasure Hunters”, available on YouTube – tells the story of the hoard’s discovery and what happened next. Abu Ahmed, one of the people who discovered the coins on the seabed off the coast of Blakhiya, Gaza, tells the filmmakers that he sold 10 of the Alexander decadrachms to local traders. He received a total of $ 150. “What can I say? I was happy,” he says.

“(The coins) are in the hands of people who don’t know what they are, why they are here and what they represent for our country,” says Gaza-based archaeologist Fadel Alatol, to whom the fishermen brought a bag Asking coins if he knew what they were. “It is very painful.”

Soon the coins were no longer in the possession of the fishermen. Most likely, they had been smuggled out of the Gaza Strip by local traders and resold all over the world. Officially, the find should have been reported to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiques in Gaza, but fishermen said they had no choice but to sell it. “Why should we be considered thieves?” One asks. “Thank God our work is honest. We are poor people. We want to live and eat and spend on our children. “

A new BBC documentary – “Treasure Hunters”, available on YouTube – tells the story of the hoard’s discovery and what happened next. (YouTube)

Months later, a number of Alexander Decadrachma coins were offered for sale in auction houses around the world. One was sold for $ 130,000. No proof of origin has been provided for any of them (other than the “Private Canadian Collector”) (which is not illegal, but “very unusual for very rare coins”), and many experts suspect that they are from the Gaza Strip. But there is no way to prove it. Somebody somewhere makes a lot of money with the find. But it’s not the fishermen. And it is not Gaza.

“This was our only chance to get rich,” said Abu Ahmed. “But God didn’t approve of it. We have woken up now.”

Main category: LifestyleArt & CultureTags: GazaTreasure Hunters. (TagsToTranslate) Jubail