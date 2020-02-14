The tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant There are still many trying to process the news, and this weekend’s NBA all-star game will be full of honors and memories attributed to the late NBA legend. New details of the memorial service for father and daughter have been released and will be available to the public at a price that has been reported to benefit a charity.

TMZ has learned more about the upcoming memorial service scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. While a number of family and invitee tickets are being held, an unknown number of tickets are being offered for sale in a way that honors the life of Kobe and Gigi.

We let TMZ explain the rest:

We have been informed that tickets will be available to the general public, although there will be a number of invited guests who will receive tickets first, including family, friends, players, NBA officials and, as we have learned, season ticket holders.

We have been informed that the remaining seats will be sold to the public at a price that reflects the memories of Kobe and Gigi. We were told that one of the options discussed was selling the top bowl seats for $ 24.02 – 24 for Kobe’s number and 2 for Gigis. The net proceeds go to a charity selected by the family. Whatever the price, our sources say it will reflect and honor Kobe and Gigi.

We don’t know which charity the beneficiary will be, but the Mamba Academy has recently been renamed the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. As we reported … Vanessa Bryant says the decision to change the name – “Because there are no # 24 without # 2.”

The memorial service will take place on February 24th.

Photo: Getty