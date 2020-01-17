New computer - Villages-News.com

advertisement

Barry Evans

It seems today that one of the great events in life comes when you end up with a new computer. It is not necessarily a good experience, but it is an experience, especially if you have just moved into a smaller apartment. Let me start by saying that I have had a very nice computer for several years that does every one of my commands – and most of them. So I happily did what I wanted – mostly. However, there were forces working to change my cozy computer life.

The blonde in the house was sure that the computer was an evil incarnation and archaic with too many cables and plugs. Then our eldest son came and agreed with her. So he bought one of the all-in-one computers with a plug for us and everything works without any visible wires, cables, etc. Fortunately, our son didn’t think my technical skills were enough to install the new computer so he arranged a professional one installation by a famous group of outsiders. (He has known me for a long time).

advertisement

The geek assigned to us appeared on the specified day and time. He got to work and clicked on this and that while making sure that the programs and stored material that I needed were switched to the new, strict computer. It is white and silver – very modern, the rest of the area is not, but it has no cords! He was traveling a mile a minute, so I went in and read the newspaper until he was ready to explain things. This happened after a while and he explained some important points. He even showed the blonde. He left and everything was fine. Then the blonde asked me to make a birthday card for her brother. It is now known that I am a great card maker. One place we lived was a non-profit area where they sold things to help those in need. Because there were a large number of older people nearby, complaints were made that they could not find birthday cards that were 90 or 95 years old. So I made some 90 to 100 years old. They sold them, so I did more – it was most likely the only place in creation where you could buy those cards.

In any case, I went inside where the new computer was waiting in all its glory. As you can imagine, the map program was not provided with a clickable icon. However, since I can be persistent, I searched and found some files. Then I clicked on it and got permission from the technology world to reinstall it. Some saved cards were gone, but it wasn’t a big deal. Then I pursued my goal of making a card for the blonde’s brother. When I make a card for friends and relatives, I put an older photo of them with a pithy (hopefully) comment on the back. Unfortunately, I soon found that the many photos from the old computer were nowhere to be seen. I searched files, but without luck. Oh woe!

However, not everything was lost when I called the big geek office and explained the problem. A nice lady told me not to worry that they would find it for me and I didn’t even have to go back to the store. It sent me to another level. I spoke to the gentleman there who sent me to another level where a very knowledgeable lady found a group of photos almost immediately. For some reason, I had two groups on the old computer. It took her some time to find the second group, but she did, everything was fine. When the geek that was doing the transfer between the two computers was done, he took the hard drive out of the old one. He said I should keep it for a while if I had to transfer something and then I could hit with a hammer. This hard drive is the heart of my good old computer.

Beating the poor thing won’t be easy!

Barry Evans writes about village life from Villages-News.com

advertisement