Oilers Coach Jerry Glanville, his term of office a hot topic since the poor finish of the team, leaves after a meeting with Oilers Brass on Wednesday, January 3, 1990 at Houston Intercontinental Airport. His destination: a job interview with the Atlanta Falcons. less

New coaches and unsolved mysteries: this was the area around Houston in January 1990

New decade, no shortage of news. Here is a look at what happened in January 1990.

* After the Oilers dropped their last three regular season games and a burning New Year’s Eve defeat in the wild card round, Jerry Glanville’s tenure as Oilers coach almost doubted. Although reports revealed that he would be fired, Glanville began the month with the announcement that he had no plans to resign. On January 3, a Chronicle photographer caught Glanville on a flight to Atlanta.

The dominoes fell on January 6. Glanville announced his resignation at a news conference on Saturday evening. Two days later, UH coach Jack Pardee was named as the next Oilers coach. On January 9, UH Assistant Coach John Jenkins was promoted to head coach.

In a January 9 column to Oilers owner Bud Adams, Ed Fowler wrote:

It is clear to us that you control addition by subtraction. Now you have the opportunity to work on addition by addition, and that is why we are so proud of you that you have looked closely at Pardee.

The feeling here is that the comparison could work as follows:

Oilers + Pardee = Super Bowl.

It is ancient mathematics, the kind that makes sense to old people. Pardee and the Oilers fit together so perfectly that Ozzie and Harriet are jealous of this. And Sonny and Cher might pause to think what might have been.

Pardee, who died in 2013, was fired and replaced by Jeff Fisher after the Oilers started the 1994 season with a 1-9 record. His overall record with the Oilers was 43-31.

The daughter of the Lakewood Church founder, John Osteen, was injured when a pipe bomb exploded into the church on January 30.

Roger Smith was at a bus stop outside Lakewood’s offices when he heard the explosion, according to a Chronicle article the next day.

“It sounded like a shogun explosion. I didn’t think about it at all, because you hear gunshots here all the time. Then I heard the ambulances coming. “

The bomb exploded when Lisa Osteen opened the package that had been addressed to her father.

“We just thank God,” Rev. John Osteen told reporters. “It was a miracle. There is no way to see her office and not to know that it was a miracle for her not to be seriously injured.

“There are just a lot of sick people,” said Osteen. “They need help. We are here to help such people. Sometimes they do this. There is no answer. It’s just the world we live in.”

An investigation revealed that the device was shipped from a post office in Bladen County, N.C. A similar bomb that hit the Pat Robertsons Christian Broadcasting Co. office in April. exploded in Virginia, was sent from another post office in the same county.

To date, no suspect has been found in the bomb attacks.

