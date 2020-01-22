advertisement

9:44 am CST, Wednesday, January 22, 2020

A new, cheaper iPhone apparently from Apple has a design similar to the iPhone 8, according to Bloomberg News. A new, cheaper iPhone apparently from Apple has a design similar to the iPhone 8, according to Bloomberg News. Photo: Apple Inc.

A new, cheaper iPhone apparently from Apple has a design similar to the iPhone 8, according to Bloomberg News.

advertisement

A new, cheaper iPhone apparently from Apple has a design similar to the iPhone 8, according to Bloomberg News.

Photo: Apple Inc.

New cheap iPhone for mass production in February

Suppliers from Apple Inc. plan to start assembling a new low-cost iPhone in February, say people familiar with the plan, as the company wants to tackle a larger share of the global smartphone market later this year for its 5G handsets.

The Cupertino-based California company is expected to officially unveil the new phone in March, said a person familiar with the road map. The assembly work for the new handset will be distributed to Hon Hai Precision Industry, Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp., the people added.

This is the first cheaper iPhone model since the iPhone SE. It will look the same as the iPhone 8 from 2017 and contain a 4.7-inch screen, Bloomberg News reported earlier. The iPhone 8 is still on the market and currently sells for $ 449, while Apple sold the iPhone SE for $ 399 when that handset was launched in 2016.

REPORT: FBI pressure led Apple to reject the plan to encrypt the iCloud backup

The new phone is expected to have Touch ID built into the home button, re-using the established Apple technology instead of opting for an in-display fingerprint sensor like most modern Android rivals. It does not have Face Face biometric authentication from Apple, but it will have the same processor as Apple’s current flagship, the iPhone 11.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.

Apple’s more affordable iPhones have proven to be popular with consumers, including the latest iPhone 11, whose starting price was $ 50 lower than Apple’s standard price. The strong demand for iPhones has prompted Apple to join Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ask to make more chips in the current quarter, according to two people familiar with the case.

Shares in Japan Display Inc., which provides LCD screens for Apple’s lower iPhones, closed 1.35% higher on Wednesday.

NOTES: receive the Dwight Silverman technical newsletter in your inbox every week

Apple plans to release a whole range of new high-end iPhones later in 2020, including 5G connectivity, faster processors and new 3D cameras at the back, Bloomberg News has reported.

A cheaper offer can help Apple compete better in the most price-competitive and fast-growing emerging phone markets, particularly India. iPhones are still a hard sale in the country, which is being flooded by aggressively priced Android rivals coming in at less than $ 200. Yet Apple has shown the will to create a niche for itself and Apple is looking for locations within its limits.

The American tech juggernaut hopes this year to have his handset shipments grow again, with the goal of sending more than 200 million units by 2020. The successor to the iPhone SE will play an important role in that task.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.

advertisement