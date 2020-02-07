Advertisement

With the novel coronavirus continuing to cause fatalities in China, the number of cases in the United States rose to 12 after the outbreak after Wisconsin health officials reported that a man who had frequently traveled to Beijing tested positive.

The case is the first in the United States since Sunday when it was confirmed that three people in the Bay Area had the virus.

The Wisconsin Department of Health said that U.S. disease control and prevention centers have confirmed the recent case and that “the immediate public health risk of contracting this virus is low”.

“We are reacting aggressively to the situation and watching developments,” said Jeanne Ayers, who is responsible for healthcare in Wisconsin. “We strive to provide the public with comprehensive information and will continue to provide up-to-date information in the future.”

The latest case is part of a largely successful effort to curb the spread of the virus outside of China, which was classified by the World Health Organization on January 30 as a state of emergency for public health of international concern.

Since the outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan last month, Chinese officials have reported that, according to Reuters, more than 31,000 people have been infected and more than 600 have died, most of them in mainland China. Outside of China, the WHO reported 216 confirmed cases in 24 countries and one death in the Philippines. A death in Hong Kong was the second outside of mainland China.

In the United States, half of the confirmed cases are in California, four of which are in the Bay Area. Last week, the Santa Clara district confirmed that two unrelated people were infected without the need for hospitalization. Officials from San Benito County confirmed on Sunday that a couple had been infected. They were taken to a San Francisco hospital for treatment, and district officials said Thursday that nothing significant had changed in their condition.

New cases are expected to be confirmed faster after federal health officials ship test kits to states this week, including the Richmond Virus and Rickettsial Disease Laboratory. These laboratories are expected to begin testing on February 12 and report the results within two days of receiving the samples. The results of the CDC currently take two to seven days.

The US authorities imposed restrictions last month, including banning the entry of foreigners who have recently traveled to China and imposing quarantines on American citizens returning from affected areas in that country.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. According to health authorities, these can occur two to 14 days after exposure.

Commercial flights to China have stalled due to health concerns and falling demand, and charter planes that carried American evacuees out of the country landed at military airports on Wednesday and Thursday, where they will be under two-week quarantine and surveillance. One of these flights carried 178 evacuees who were quarantined at Travis Air Force Base. The CDC announced on Wednesday that a small child was observed flying for fever in a nearby hospital.

In Southern California, a group of 195 Americans – mostly U.S. diplomats and their families – have been quarantined since January 29 after being evacuated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Among them were two children who were sent to the Riverside University Health System-Medical Center after they developed a fever. One was released back to the base on Wednesday after the coronavirus negative test while the tests for the other are pending. In addition, a traveler who landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday and was taken to the Air Force Base in March was released after a brief quarantine.

Wisconsin health officials described the youngest patient only as an adult who had traveled to China to be discovered for the celebration of Chinese New Year. The patient was treated at the UW Hospital and Clinics.

“The individual is isolated at home and is doing well,” the Wisconsin health department said in a statement. The department said it is evaluating close contacts between the patient and health care providers who provided treatment, and waiting for test results on six other people to determine if they are infected.

A Chinese doctor who was accused by local police in the communist country of “spreading rumors” after giving early warning of the outbreak in late December died of the disease after death, a Chinese hospital said.

The Wuhan Central Hospital said in its social media report that Dr. Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist, “was unfortunately infected in the fight against the pneumonia epidemic of the new coronavirus infection”.

Although only a dozen novel coronavirus infections have been confirmed in the United States and no deaths have been reported, the Bay Area outbreak with one of the country’s largest Sino-American communities and close business ties to Asia has raised concerns.

The organizers of the San Francisco Chinese New Year Festival and the planned parade have announced that they will continue to hold the event on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

