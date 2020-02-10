p {

Monday, a lot Michigan State fans were disappointed when the news broke this Luke Fickell had made the decision to stay at Cincinnati rather than taking over the Spartans’ football program.

Now the question is, what is Plan B for the State of Michigan?

Spartan Fans Won’t Be Happy With Michigan State’s Plan B

Well, according to the Detroit Free Press, former Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema has “definite interest” to succeed Mark Dantonio as head coach of the Spartans.

Spartan Nation, Bielema would be a good rental for the state of Michigan?

