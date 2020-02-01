Advertisement

75% of Deira Island’s bridges completed.



His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of the Road and Transport Authority (RTA), announced that construction progress on the bridges leading to the entrance to the Deira Islands has reached 75 percent.

The work includes the construction of three bridges, each with six lanes, which are connected to the bridge over the water channel, according to a statement on Saturday.

“The project is being carried out according to the instructions of His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, to complete road projects related to the Shindagha Corridor.

RTA expects the construction to be completed in June 2020, “said Al Tayer during a tour of the project. The construction will be carried out by RTA in coordination with Nakheel.

Video: HE Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, General Director and CEO, inspects the Deira Islands project. The project is considered Dubai’s new waterfront. pic.twitter.com/hX2bqC0qlI

– RTA (@rta_dubai) February 1, 2020

The project aims to improve the entry and exit points of the Deira Islands at the intersection of Al Khaleej and Abu Baker Al Siddique streets. The construction includes bridges with a length of 1.6 km, a six-lane bridge with a length of 140 m and a driveway on the side of the island of Deira. The existing bridge will also be renovated and includes renovations, rails, traffic signs, supply lines and street lighting.

, @ rta_dubai: Completion rate of the bridges to the Deira Islands reaches 75% https: //t.co/YPrwnglzEf#Dubai pic.twitter.com/srFlvim2BW

– Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice), February 1, 2020

The first of the three bridges is a two-lane bridge that provides free traffic from the Deira Islands to Al Khaleej Street to the north, while the second three-lane bridge provides free traffic from the Deira Islands to Al Khaleej Street to the south. The third bridge is two-lane and offers free traffic from Al Khaleej Street south to the Deira Islands. The design of the Al Khaleej Street flyover enables the construction of two future bridges towards Abu Baker Al Siddique Street.

As part of the project, RTA will improve the capacity of Al Khaleej Street for 1.8 km from the Abu Hail Northwards intersection to the Al Baraha Hospital Southwards through two signaled intersections at the Al Khaleej Street intersection through the streets of Abu Hail and Abu Baker Al Siddique to replace the existing roundabouts. These improvements are part of the future improvements to the Shindagha corridor.

The Deira Island Project developed by Nakheel is Dubai’s new waterfront. It consists of four man-made islands salvaged from the Arabian Gulf along the Deira coast, covering 17 million square meters. It is the largest development project in Deira.

The project includes the construction of hundreds of hotels, furnished apartments, mixed-use buildings and marinas. Around 250,000 residents and 80,000 employees are expected to be attracted.

Traffic studies show that the project will generate around 110,000 trips at peak times, which requires a huge infrastructure of roads and public transport.

Three bridges will be built at the project’s main entrances and exits crossing the water channel, including two entrances at the intersections of Al Khaleej Street and Abu Baker Al-Siddique and Abu Hail streets. The third entrance runs from Al-Mina Street parallel to Port Rashid.

The overpasses under construction ensure direct and free access to the entire project.

