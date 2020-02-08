On Saturday, a new 24-car mine line (maintenance line) was inaugurated at the intersection of the Mysuru Railway. P. K. Mishra, additional General Manager of the South Western Railway, and Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysore, were present.

Mysore thus has 4 pit lines. At present, 28 trains that carry passengers have a maintenance schedule for the Mysore station. This was announced on Saturday.

The additional facility will pave the way for routine maintenance of a large number of passenger coaches and reduce the pressure on the three existing maintenance lines at the station.

