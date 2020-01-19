New avalanches in Nepal stop the search for missing climbers

advertisement

Further avalanches on a popular trekking route in Nepal have forced rescuers to stop their search for four South Korean tractors and three Nepalese guides who were believed to have been swept away by a snow slide.

About 200 climbers have been rescued from other parts of the hiking trail and brought to safety by helicopters at the weekend, said the Ministry of Tourism.

It said that fresh, smaller avalanches had made it dangerous for rescuers to approach the area where the missing tractors were last seen.

A second search mission is planned for the missing South Koreans and local guides, but snow and ice should stop falling before the operation resumes.

The Friday avalanche hit the popular Mount Annapurna circuit trekking route after rain and snow earlier in the week.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry said the avalanche struck at an altitude of 3,230 meters (10,600 feet). It said that five other South Korean members of the same team were safe and found shelter in a lodge.

The missing tractors – two women in their 30s and 50s and two men in their 50s – were teachers who stayed in Nepal for volunteer work, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The agency said South Korea has sent an emergency response team to Kathmandu to assist with the search operations.

The South Korean consul in the Nepalese capital left for the accident site to call for the continuation of the rescue operation, Yonhap reported.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in promised the utmost efforts to find the missing tractors in a Facebook post that was posted on Sunday.

