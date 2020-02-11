Will the will-they-not-they come together? It’s definitely an option – if it were up to the occupation of New Amsterdam. It wasn’t long ago that Max (Ryan Eggold) Woman has passed away, but he is slowly getting closer to Helen (Freema Agyeman). At the moment it is a pure friendship.

“It is very early, and I think people are in a state of change when they mourn and definitely try to fill that void in their lives and it can take so many different forms,” ​​said Agyeman , 40, recently exclusive to Us Weekly. “I think he did it for a long time with his career, but he’s probably in a place where he’s looking for human contact, beyond the baby.”

However, the relationship between Max and Sharpe is “very difficult to determine,” said Doctor Who Alaun – especially since they work together and have very different methods of doing their job.

“I never know which way it will go, and if it looks like it will go in one direction, you get a new script and they hardly talk to each other because they are so distracted by what’s going on Hospital, ”said the former Carrie Diaries star. “You always have to go up and down with relationships. I think it’s no different with them.”

Jocko Simswho portrays Floyd Reynolds hopes that Max and Sharpe will get together.

“I’d like to see it,” Sims, 38, said to us. “I just think being in the television production world, you just have to challenge it. You know you may be getting closer to a kiss at the end of the season. … give it a try and then they get married in season 5 and get divorced in season 6. … then they get back together. “

New Amsterdam airs on NBC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.