New Alice in Wonderland update for Netmarbles King of Fighters All Star

Netmarble has announced the release of the Alice in Wonderland Update for their mobile action RPG The king of fighters All Star. This new update gives players the opportunity to win temporary fighters in Alice in Wonderland costumes.

With the Alice in Wonderland update, players can get their hands on the time-limited fighters Athena, Yuri, Vanessa and Iori in the new Alice in Wonderland costumes. These characters can be added to their roster by completing special event phases or by summoning them with Ruby and Tokens.

Other wonderland events include:

Score Dungeon Event – players can earn in-game cash, fighter growth supplies, gacha tokens for Alice in Wonderland costumed fighters and coins.

Super Mission Event – Players can get Alice in Wonderland Costumed Iori and Souls, Gacha Tickets for Costumed Fighters, Battle Cards and Souls through missions.

Wonderland Access Event – Rubies, AP, Plus Capsule, Summoning Tokens for Costumed Fighters and Combat Cards are available to players as prizes for seven days.

In addition to all of the new extras mentioned above, this latest update introduces two new fighters from The King of Fighters ’99. These characters are Krizalid, the first boss fighter and the clone of the main hero K; and Whip, K’’s sister. Krizalid can be won between January 14th and 27th at the Festa Gacha and Whip between January 14th and February 3rd at the Roulette event.

The king of fighters All Star can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store.

