PARADISE – A new method for cleaning up vegetation in paradise with less waste was tested on the ridge on Thursday.

The machine, called an air curtain burner, is designed to destroy debris and vegetation while less smoke enters the atmosphere. It is designed to burn green waste using an air curtain over the burned material to retain air particles and smoke, according to Operations Manager Andrew Guidi of Northern Recycling and Waste Services.

The company was contracted by the municipality to test the burner after it was donated by Cal Fire. Rick Carhartt of Cal Fire-Butte County said the burner must be tested by the company on Clark Road and American Way for 24 hours to see if it works properly.

Guidi said this is the first time his company has used this type of machine. The burner was first transported to paradise at around 6.45 am, after which “it took a couple of hours to get really hot,” said Guidi.

“It’s pretty good,” he said. “I’d say it might have been burned 100, 120 yards (of material). I would expect it to get through much more throughout the night.”

The burner is tested until 8 or 9 am on Friday. The company then reports to the city how efficiently the machine burns material, as well as estimated costs, and whether it could work for the current clearing needs in paradise.

“It’s up to the city to see if it’s a viable long-term solution,” said Guidi.

