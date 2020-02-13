JOSEPH JOHNSON / STUFF

Monsoon buckets are more risky for pilots than water tanks, says Christchurch Helicopters boss Terry Murdoch.

Monsoon buckets could soon be a thing of the past.

A helicopter company uses new water tanks to fight fires from the sky – and attributes the safety of pilots and waterways to them.

Christchurch Helicopters, jointly owned by All Black Richie McCaw, has purchased two fire tanks, each costing more than $ 200,000.

With a water tank instead of a monsoon bucket, only the snorkel goes into the water – which means that no toxic foam gets into the waterway.

They had them in action on Wednesday, putting out four suspicious fires that burned through 6 acres of nature reserve on Tunnel Road in Woolston.

Terry Murdoch, CEO of Christchurch Helicopters, said the company bought them last year and they have already proven superior to monsoon buckets.

Christchurch Helicopters will deploy its state-of-the-art water tanks in Woolston on Monday.

With the new tanks, it can fly over built-up urban areas without the danger being as great as the bucket.

An accidental drop of water could be catastrophic, as could an accident such as that in which helicopter pilot Steve Askin was killed when he fought the Port Hills fires in 2017 (where the bucket’s suspension hit the tail rotor).

“Steve was a friend. It’s so much safer not to have a bucket under it,” he said.

The internationally proven tanks were used in the USA, Europe and Australia.

Since there is no hanging load, they can fly over houses without having to evacuate people.

They contain the same amount of water as a monsoon bucket (about 1000 liters, which can be thrown on a fire in 1.5 seconds) – “You hit it hard (and) smashed the fire” – and you have space in the helicopter made to carry four firefighters who could save time in a fire.

A pump at the bottom of the tanks could suck up water at 25 to 30 liters per second and did not contaminate the waterways. When water and foam are used to fight fires, the monsoon buckets leave foam residue in the water that can kill fish.

“The only thing that goes into the water is the snorkel,” he said.

Murdoch said the dry Port Hills are again at risk this summer – Christchurch, Hurunui, Selwyn and Waimakariri have a forbidden fire season – they’re ready.

Alistair Hut, deputy chief firefighter for Christchurch and Selwyn, said the tanks were a game changer for the fire department.

“It means that you can fly over houses in an urban area – like monsoon buckets that you are not allowed to do – so if we get a fire in the country-town interface, we can actually get stuck in it.

“It means that we can start fighting the fire before (ground) crews get there, as this first hour is crucial especially in the highlands … and it is very useful for us.”