Greta Thunberg, I have found the perfect partner for you! His name is Magne (pronounced “mog-neh”), he is the main character in Netflix’s new Norwegian teen series Ragnarok and he will defeat the crap of companies that pollute the world with environmental ruthlessness because he is the second coming from Thor.

That sounds like a stupid premise for a TV show, but … well, actually Ragnarok is stupid, but in a charming way. The six-episode series premiered on Netflix last week, and I’ve played it carefree in the past few days, not only because I’ve tried to reinterpret YA’s supernatural drama, but also because it’s so simple. To put it bluntly, Ragnarok has a positive message and repeatedly hits you in the face with the subtlety of a singing telegram.

The drama begins when Magne (a blonde block of chiseled Nordic stone called David Stakston), his mother and brother return to their hometown of Edda, Norway, a quaint little town on a breathtaking fjord. The city’s beauty is only affected by the Jutul Corporation’s monolithic industrial factories, who knows what (the series was probably more accurate, but all you need to know is that it is bad) and only God knows pours the water into , Magne, who we meet as a trampling fool, has a chance encounter with an old woman in the city who touches his forehead, and suddenly everything begins to change in him.

He no longer needs his glasses, his dyslexia no longer interferes with his schoolwork, and – what is often regarded as the greatest of all physical changes in pop culture – his hair, which once parted like a goofy head, is now swept up to his neck Page. But She’s All That makeover is not all that has changed with Magne. It shows rapid speed, resilience to pain and can now clamp a sledgehammer a mile or two, which is a mile or two or three (I don’t know, I’m American, but it’s further than …) I can throw one). The teasing is not subtle (hammers and bolts of lightning!), But it is rolled out as if it were, and it’s no surprise when the name Thor is finally called.

Ragnarok – named after an apocalyptic event in Nordic mythology in which gods are killed, the world flooded and the planet is fresh and reborn – Magne quickly contrasts with the Jutul family, who not only represent other figures in Nordic mythology, but they also the embodiment of corporate misconduct and, as the fifth richest family in Norway, representative of one percent. It quickly became apparent that they are not a normal family in a single bathroom scene, and it doesn’t take long for Magne to recognize their weakness.

David Stakston and Jonas Strand Gravli, Ragnarok Photo: Netflix

But despite the supernatural nature of Ragnarok, it is the earthly struggle that stands out. Ragnarok is the most straightforward corporate environmental challenge ever. The teenagers in the series – with the exception of the stately and pretty “teenagers” from Jutul, who also attend Magne’s high school – reject Jutul and examine mutant fish, melting ice and cancer cases among locals as a direct effect of Jutul’s dumping of multi-syllable chemicals into the water , It turns the series’ supernatural parts into Frosting for a series about activists raising the alarm and holding companies accountable for their behavior. It’s also sometimes chunky and headstrong, but the directness of the story and the one-dimensionality of the villains are actually a blessing for Ragnarok. There is no more complicated picture for the Jutul family than what you can imagine. A refreshing decision to make the topic as clear as possible. While other shows are trying to refine their bad guys to make them more complex and worthy of our compassion, Ragnarok wants you to know that everything the jutuls are doing is bad, and there is no defense for that.

Ragnarok is the latest entry in the relatively new genre of Cli-Fi (Climate Fiction), which fictionalises climate catastrophes and includes films like The Day After Tomorrow and Snowpiercer as well as shows like The 100 or 12 Monkeys. But Ragnarok is the rare show that makes Cli-Fi a basic requirement. It focuses on changing what we can do before it’s too late, instead of showing us what happens after the point where there is no turning back. It’s hokey, but inspiring, silly and serious and preaching, but also entertaining.

With only six episodes, it goes fairly quickly until the cliffhanger ends. This starts a second season, which I hope will be finished when the world isn’t yet a whistling, burning fireball when Netflix starts production in season 2. Call your senators.

Ragnarok is now on Netflix.