Netflix will spend over $ 17 billion on new shows and films in 2020

advertisement

As many people might tell, sometimes you have to spend money to make money, since the ideal of making money with very little money doesn’t always work, especially if you borrow content from others who have the rights to this material. Netflix has been playing this particular game for some time now, presenting popular movies and shows on its platform, but they paid a pretty penny for it. As MovieWeb’s Ryan Scott mentioned, much of their content was reclaimed from Disney + after the launch of Disney’s own streaming network, and other shows like Friends and The Office are also taken over by Netflix. This is a big reason why the original content is such big business and why Netflix’s spending has increased over the previous year when it was just over $ 15 billion. This number is far too easy to say, isn’t it? However, the impact is huge, since spending means so much that profits have to be even higher as the company has bills and employees that are payable like everyone else. Given the huge net worth that Netflix has accumulated over the years, it’s not hard to believe that they are still doing well and that there is no cause for concern as Netflix is ​​still more or less the king of streaming networks is. Even Disney +, with its massive presence in the streaming wars, hasn’t yet managed to overthrow Netflix, and enthusiasm for the Disney streaming service has waned little at this point as many people withdrew after The Ended have Mandalorian’s first season.

Many streaming networks make the difference between original content because the various TV shows and films that are constantly shown in many of them are widespread and still attract subscribers, but there is a chance of seeing something new and entertaining Offering something that has never been seen before is certainly the deciding factor in where people will spend their money. Jeff Prince and Shane Greenstein of the Harvard Business Review have more to say on the subject. The variety that is experienced when so many streaming services are currently vying for attention is great, but after a while the cost of keeping them will catch up with a lot of people, as at some point they will be just as expensive as cables or bowls, something of which many viewers have wanted to distance themselves in the past ten years. Some may not want advertising, others may want more original content, and others may only want films and shows that they can recognize and watch over and over again. There is currently a streaming network for just about everyone, but the cost will make people decide which services to keep.

advertisement

At the moment, Netflix is ​​perhaps one of the most original services on the market as they put a lot of money into their shows and films to draw people’s attention. And in some cases it worked because they are still going pretty high over the streaming networks and have not yet been turned off. Disney + is definitely a competitor because there is still a lot of material to see, although it has not yet worked. Until then, Netflix could have a full schedule again and maintain the lineup that it has been using for some time. Other streaming networks have their own charm and plans, even if they’re not trying to beat the charts. This probably makes sense considering that at this point it must be a tough battle against Netflix that hits the red hard and the white giant is likely to win more times than not. At the moment, Netflix still has a firm grip on the streaming game and won’t give it up because they have the money and are more than willing to do anything to stay on top. Disney is just around the corner and could be a serious competitor at some point in the year, but the likelihood that the streaming wars will end soon is zero.

You could say that people spoke and that Netflix is ​​the choice of many who have been working with the brand for a long time. This could be a bit premature as the number of streaming services broadcast offers a variety of shows and films that people might be interested in. However, it feels like Netflix is ​​wise to continually invest its money in newer and more up-to-date programs to keep people happy and entertained. After all, this is what helps a company stay ahead of the show business by giving people more than they want and maybe some things they didn’t expect. Lizzy Buczak of Todays 101.9 has a slightly different opinion.

advertisement