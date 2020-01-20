Netflix to stream legendary Studio Ghibli animated films

advertisement

It has been confirmed that the legendary Studio Ghibli animated films will be released on Netflix’s streaming platform this year.

The famous Japanese studio has signed a contract with Netflix where the streaming platform uploads 21 Ghibli features, which include Oscar winner Spirited Away. Other Academy-nominated films such as Princess Mononoke, Arrietty, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro and The Story of Princess Kaguya are also available.

The films will be available in February and will be streamed with the usual subtitles in their native Japanese.

Toshio Suzuki, producer at Studio Ghibli, said in a statement: “Nowadays there are several great ways that a film can reach the audience. We listened to our fans and made the final decision to stream our movie catalog.

“We hope that people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience.”

Aram Yacoubian, Director of Original Animation at Netflix, added: “A dream came true for Netflix and millions of our members. Studio Ghibli’s animated films are legendary and have delighted fans around the world for over 35 years.

“We are excited to make them available in more languages ​​in Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia so that more people can enjoy this wonderful and wonderful world of animation.”

Remarks

