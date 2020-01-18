Netflix 'The Two Popes' face a backlash because of alleged 'lies'

advertisement

The celebrated Netflix original film The Two Popes is denounced by some for alleged “lies” about the leaders of the Catholic Church. The film’s reviews were relatively good in the filmmaking community and it was even nominated for three Oscars. However, some religious scholars have identified historical inaccuracies in the story and argue that the film as a whole is fictional.

The Two Papes is a biographical drama about Pope Benedict XVI. – played by Anthony Hopkins – and Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who later became Pope Francis – played by Jonathan Pryce. The poster even says the film is “inspired by true events”, but some viewers say the whole thing is wrong.

An article titled “The Lies of the Two Popes,” published in the National Review, called it a “lie-based fantasy,” while a review by the Catholic News Service called it “a brilliant, but highly speculative account of supposedly real events.” “designated. In many cases, these critics commented widely on the entire film, arguing that the whole thing was literally made out of nothing.

“Bergoglio did not fly to Italy in 2012 to ask Pope Benedict in Castel Gandolfo for permission to retire. The two men spent no days together to get to know each other,” wrote John Waters for First Things, a religious Magazine. “Pope Benedict did not inform Cardinal Bergoglio in advance about his intention to resign. He did not tell him that he no longer considered himself a Pope. He did not reveal that he had decided that Bergoglio would be the perfect choice for him to replace.” , ‘

This explains most of the film’s main events, suggesting that Waters and like-minded critics think the whole story is fictional. However, Waters did not provide quotes to prove that the relationship between Pope Benedict and Pope Francis was fictitious, but rather to discredit the screenwriter himself.

The Two Popes was written by Anthony McCarten and adapted from his 2017 play The Pope. It was based on historical events, speeches and published philosophical debates. However, McCarten was open about speculating in interviews.

“What you always do is speculate,” he told The Wrap. “Hopefully this speculation is based on facts and truth, and hopefully it is inspired.”

The relationship and conversation between the two main characters can fall into the realm of speculation, but other events cannot. Religious experts have found two serious factual inaccuracies in the film that question the rest of the story.

The first is that, according to the US Catholic, Bergoglio did not travel to Rome to discuss his resignation. The second – and more serious, according to Waters – is that it was Pope Benedict and not Pope Francis who ordered Father Marcial Maciel to withdraw after learning that he was a serial pedophile.

Waters believed the film implied that Benedict Maciel was helping cover when he actually forced him to leave the Legion of Christ. According to a report by The Guardian, Maciel reportedly sexually abused up to 60 boys aged 12 years.

Other issues with the film were addressed, ranging from small to large. So far, McCarten has not fought criticism as much as repeatedly describing his writing process and finding out what he learned from research and what he invented to fill the gaps.

“Since I grew up Catholic in a very Catholic family, I knew about this Pope,” he said on The Big Ticket’s podcast.

“I have researched enough to know what the given positions of the individual characters are and what peculiarities they have and what they are. But they made these statements and proclamations etc. in separate rooms. That is why I got involved and was here excited about it I opened doors and brought them into the same room and had a conversation, a debate between them, “he said.

Some have argued that the outrage about inaccuracies in the film should be “based on the real event card” and not McCarten’s script itself.

The two popes are now streaming on Netflix.

