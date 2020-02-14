Netflix has released the first official teaser clip for the fourth season of Stranger Things. It shows the return of David Harbor’s character Jim Hopper. Look below.

According to the deadline, the Duffer Brothers, creators of Stranger Things, said in a statement:

We are happy to officially confirm this production on Stranger

Things 4 are now underway – and even more excited to announce the return

from Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our “American”; he is

locked away from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka where he

will be exposed to both human and other dangers. In the meantime again in the

States, a new horror appears, something long buried,

something that connects everything. Season 4 is developing into

The biggest and most scary season so far that we can’t wait for

everyone to see more. In the meantime – pray for the American.

Stranger Things 4 does not currently have a premiere date. Stranger Things 3 premiered in July 2019.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oB2GYwbIAlM [/ embed].