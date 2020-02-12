In essence, Ares sounds almost like many other shows and films that have appeared in the past, but the terror factor is so high that people are actually afraid to see it through to the end. In a way, it is astonishing to think that there is still someone in the world who is shocked by everything that comes over the TV, but given what is happening in this first season, it is not too difficult to believe that these people have weaker constitutions or have a strong sense of the law and wrong might wince a little and decide to withdraw. The amount of commentary that this show spawns usually increases before the season finale, but once things get to the point it is pretty obvious what everything was built on, as it shows what Ares is about and what it is about Beal really is going. As David Pountain of We Got This Covered and many others wrote, this show is troubling on many levels, but those who manage to get to the end should be able to see that it is a game of justice and revenge that is easy recognizing and avenging may even agree, no matter how vicious it gets.

Admittedly, the images and storytelling that are inherent in the series are difficult to bear at any moment, and the series has definitely felt sinister so far, but no more than many horror films or series with a definite character lean on the brain. The fact that some people didn’t make it to the end says that they were either so heavily invested in the series or just aren’t horror fans, as after watching part of the series there isn’t much more that justifies people who can’t finish watching. Granted, there are people who think they can watch shows like Ares or films and everything is fine. But with every other person there is something that they have to hit on a level so different that they are unable to really sit and be fine throughout the production. Ares is obviously a show that has managed to hit a lot of people in exactly the right place, but again it is hard to believe that so many are really so scared because the same thing happens during the Paranormal Activity movies and not much later after the films had taken out of the theater, many about many people mocked them openly. On the whole, it almost feels like it is easier to push the moment the terror has passed since the idea that a formula is in place and used throughout the project is usually the best Defense against any kind of horror, brain or gut. Alfonso Montoya from Flixrazzi has his own opinion.

Anyway, people like to be scared even if they don’t want to admit that much. This is one of the reasons why horror is such a popular genre and why people keep coming back no matter if they felt it was “too intense”. The physical and chemical reactions that occur when people are afraid are somewhat addictive as strange as it sounds, and while some people tend to run away from them, others keep coming back to get that feeling. this hurry, again and again, even if they don’t want to admit that that’s what it is. For many, it is important to just finish the story, as many people are unwilling to give up a story once they have started and have put enough personal investment into it. For others, this hurry is what it does, and when the story is over, they could finally grapple with it, or they could somehow feel empty and take a hurry to complete that feeling. It’s a strange effect that fear has on people, but the reactions are different, as shown by those who saw the show. Stylist’s Kayleigh Dray has more to add to this idea, as Ares actually entered the Netflix lineup rather quietly.

It is not yet clear whether there will be a second season. However, if this is the case and many people already think it should, we will likely hear more about it in the coming days. Given the course of the first season and the reactions to the people that have already been recorded, it can be assumed that a second season still has a long way to go to surpass the first. But considering how far things have progressed, there is great hope that Ares is not done yet.