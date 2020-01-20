Netflix Review - Creepy Adventures of Sabrina Part 3

advertisement

EJ Moreno reviews Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, part 3…

In this video review, EJ breaks part 3 of The cool adventures of Sabrina, Netflix did it again with another fantastic season of this Campy horror hype, but this time … it’s better than before. Yes, join in, EJ, he’s been deeply concerned with why Part 3 is, in his opinion, the best season of Sabrina so far and why this is a must for any horror fan. Watch the following report and visit our YouTube channel for more videos and exclusive content.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5rgcujxNfY (/ embed)

“In part three, Sabrina fluctuates from the harrowing events in part two. Despite defeating her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped in her beloved friend Nicholas Scratch’s human prison. Sabrina cannot live with herself because she knows that Nick has made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering and is burning in hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eyes. With the support of her mortal friends “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind and Theo), Sabrina is committed to freeing him from eternal damnation and bringing him back into her arms. The Dark Lord’s deposition, however, sent shock waves through the realms – and since no one is on the throne, Sabrina must take the title “Queen” to defend him against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, a mysterious carnival rolls into town in Greendale, bringing a threat to the Spellmans and the Coven.

Chilling Adventures by Sabrina Part 3 will be released on January 24th on Netflix.

