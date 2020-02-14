Netflix has released the new trailer for the highly anticipated new series of the successful science fiction show Stranger Things.

The teaser for season four of the show showed that David Harbor’s character is alive and well after a dramatic end to the previous offering. The new clip has arrived with the slogan “From Russia with love …”.

“We are pleased to officially confirm that the production of Stranger Things 4 is now running – and even more, to announce the return of Hopper!” Said the Duffer Brothers in a statement. “Although it’s not all good news for our” American “; he’s locked away from home in the snowy Kamchatka wasteland where he will be exposed to both human and other dangers.”

They added: “In the meantime, a new horror is emerging in the States, something that has been buried for a long time, something that connects everything. Season 4 will be the biggest and scariest season yet, and we can’t wait for everyone to see more.

“In the meantime, pray for the American.”

See the clip below.

