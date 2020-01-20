Netflix puts Mindhunter on an indefinite hold that is exempt from contracts

advertisement

Some bad news for fans waiting for the news of a third season of Mind HunterWhen Netflix announced that the celebrated crime series was suspended indefinitely due to executive producer David Fincher’s busy schedule, stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv were released from their contracts.

“David is focused on making his first Netflix film Mank and in the production of the second season of Love, death and robot“Netflix said in a statement to TVLine.” He could try again Mind Hunter Going forward, but in the meantime, it wasn’t fair for the actors to stop them from looking for other work while he explored new work for himself. ‘

Mind Hunter accompanies FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) and psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) in setting up the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit to help solve ongoing cases.

Actor Holt McCallany had previously revealed that Fincher had intended that Mind Hunter So we have to wait and see whether this will succeed or whether the second season of 2019 will ultimately be the last.

