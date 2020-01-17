Netflix publishes Docuseries about Aaron Hernandez and fans have thoughts

advertisement

Aaron Hernandez’s Netflix documentary Killer Inside: The Mind was released this week and has received a lot of positive feedback. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the documentaries have a 100 percent rating with an 81 percent score. It’s early, but critics seem to enjoy the way documentary films Aaron Hernadez and his fall are out of favor.

“The most revealing fold in ‘Killer Inside’ is that you have access to the audio of phone calls that Hernandez led out of prison, and modest insights into his post-arrest mental state and relationships with those closest to him stand.” Brian Lowry of CNN.com wrote.

Hernandez was arrested in 2013 for the murder of Odin Lloyd. He was found guilty of crime in 2015 and sentenced to life imprisonment. The close end of the former patriots was also charged with the double murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in 2012, but was acquitted in 2017. He died of suicide shortly after the trial.

Here’s a look at fans’ reactions to Hernandez.

I think one of the main problems with the #Netflix Aaron Hernandez story is that individual’s toxic parenting. From his father’s alcoholism to his mother’s carelessness regarding emotional attachment to her sons’ behavior, this story is very common and extremely sad. pic.twitter.com/z88gsKNy8R

– Blair Coates (@BlairCoatesSr) January 17, 2020

The filing speaks about Hernandez’s life when he grew up in Connecticut and didn’t have the best relationship with his parents. This is not meant to excuse what he did, but the Twitter user points out that this is often the case when it comes to finding out why such incidents happen.

Aaron Hernandez’s cousin was loyal to asab. The fight against breast cancer didn’t say a word and did a hell of a lot of time. Impressive.

– Creole Mommy (@Partially_Cajun) January 17, 2020

Tanya Singleton, Hernandez’s cousin, was back until his death. She protected him while she was being testified and you can hear her talking to Hernandez about how much she cares about him. At the time of writing, Singleton was 38 years old and was fighting breast cancer.

The Aaron Hernandez Netflix series was 10/10

– Noah (@ noahdianda05) January 17, 2020

This Twitter user seemed to love the documentaries because it was rated 10 out of 10. Killer Inside: The spirit of Aaron Hernandez has three episodes and each is an hour long. With such documentation, fans want to know how and why, and that’s what makes them good.

Don’t hate me on Twitter, but Aaron Hernandez was hot

– magg $$ (@_princessmagggs) January 17, 2020

This isn’t the most popular opinion, but a Twitter user seems to like the way Hernadez looked. At the time, Hernandez had no problems getting girls and men to like him. And since he’s a key member of the patriot team, it’s surprising that he’s a violent person and is convicted of murder.

I firmly believe that Aaron Hernandez was a good guy who only cared for the wrong people. It was different from killing himself so that his daughter and wife would be fine forever. #Aaronhernandeznetflix pic.twitter.com/wVDvYzVZ0V

– fiifisworld (@ FiifiDadzie3) January 17, 2020

This fan really believes Hernandez was not a bad guy and he died by suicide to protect his fiancee and daughter. The Twitter user is not the only one who feels the way many of his fans supported him when he was arrested for the murder of Lloyd.

Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer questions the credibility of the Netflix documentary. We are discussing. Now at @undisputed

– Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) on January 17, 2020

FS1’s Skip Bayless reveals that Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer is not a fan of documentaries. It was pronounced on Instagram about Killer Inside: The Mind by Aaron Hernandez because it represents the alum of Florida. And since Hernandez is no longer here to defend himself, the lawyer has to do it for him.

So tell me, Aaron Hernandez landed at 8pm and caught corpses at midnight catching #aaronhernandeznetflix pic.twitter.com/eECOuqv3b1

– 👿 (@_Learn_Life) January 17, 2020

This fan wonders how Hernandez could have committed a crime like murder when he was too busy playing patriots. The only problem with this question is that Lloyd’s body was found in June 2013, which means that Hernandez would not have participated in soccer games since the season is over and doesn’t start until September.

