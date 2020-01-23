Netflix investors have to get used to the new normal

advertisement

This update corrects the first name of the Guggenheim Securities analyst.

Netflix Inc.

Netflix Inc.’s “The Irishman” is nominated for Best Film at the 2020 Academy Awards.

advertisement

Netflix Inc. investors need to be aware that the days of fast-growing streaming pioneers in the United States are behind it.

Netflix

NFLX, -3.58%

forecast around 7 million new paid additional customers on Tuesday in the first quarter, a decrease of around 28% compared to the record level of 9.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Wall Street expected around 8.9 million new customers in the first three months of 2020, including 1.2 million in the United States and Canada.

These expectations are not in line with the trend at Netflix, which again saw its domestic growth slow in the fourth quarter, although expectations for sales, earnings and total subscribers in its quarterly earnings report were exceeded. Netflix reported 550,000 new customers in the United States and Canada, compared to 1.75 million a year ago, the fourth consecutive quarter that domestic customer numbers declined year-over-year.

See also: Netflix changes its view to “Views”, which increases its number by 35%.

This type of growth slowdown is expected in the face of increasing competition from competitors such as Walt Disney Co. and Apple Inc. In his letter to shareholders, Netflix said the lower membership growth in the United States and Canada “is likely due to our recent price changes. Spencer Neumann, Netflix’s chief financial office, said in his previously recorded analyst interview that the company was in the United States due to pricing and pricing new competition has seen “increased churn” – more people who may cancel for a short time.

Netflix still has to pull the trigger if it wants to exhaust the money it deserves in the domestic market. Michael Morris, Guggenheim Securities Analyst, asked the company’s executives in their quarterly interview whether they would either consider an annual price hike that is similar to the cable company model, or offer an annual price that might reduce churn, such as some newcomers do. Netflix executives indicated that they would not offer a “fixed model” for price increases, but recognized that an annual pricing model is standard in some countries around the world.

“It’s an interesting model,” said Greg Peters, chief product officer. “But we don’t know yet.”

Full coverage of results: Netflix closes the year strong, but questions will arise from 2020

Netflix needs to figure out how it can continue to grow its domestic sales in a period when customer growth is likely to be difficult, but investors have to ease their expectations. They seemed to be doing this in the after-hours session on Tuesday and, despite the weak forecast after some early turbulence, increased Netflix stock by more than 2% in the extended session.

In the new Netflix standard, overseas markets must potentially be the only growth driver for subscribers, as Netflix is ​​still open to fewer competitors in many countries outside the United States. This growth could also ultimately be a challenge if the new streaming services are gradually introduced to drive their international expansion beyond the United States, but Netflix has some time there.

At home, however, it’s time for investors to stop expecting tremendous growth and wonder how Netflix will use and care for the large audience it already has on these shores.

,

advertisement