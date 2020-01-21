Netflix, Intel and IBM face the recession in earnings

advertisement

The rush for corporate reporting is nearing its peak this week, giving investors an early indication of whether the recession in US earnings continued in the last quarter of 2019.

The results of 42 members of the S&P 500 index will be released next week after the results of some of the largest banks in recent days

SPX, -0.09%

and six Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.15%

Components.

Some of the biggest names to date are in technology, with International Business Machines Corp.

IBM, + 0.15%

and Netflix Inc.

NFLX, -0.42%

The starting shot for the Tuesday afternoon show and Intel Corp.

INTC, + 2.01%

after the closing bell on Thursday

The 42 S&P 500 components, which have already reported fourth quarter results, posted an average 4.6% drop in earnings, and FactSet earnings estimates for the index show a 2.4% drop, if all Reports Available The fourth consecutive quarter in a year is a decline in net income and a continuation of the earnings recession that occurs when average earnings decrease for two or more quarters in a row.

While overall earnings growth estimates are pessimistic, some believe that results will have a more positive impact. Jonathan Golub, chief strategist for US equities at Credit Suisse, expects earnings per share to decline by 0.3%, which he believes should increase by as much as 2.8% if companies rise ahead of published estimates with their typical Rate. Share buybacks reduce the number of shares in circulation, which could lead to a faster improvement in earnings per share compared to net income.

The upcoming socket contains a number of well-known names that will have a significant impact on the S&P 500 due to the market capitalization weighting of the index, giving investors a better overview of S&P’s overall earnings performance by the end of the week.

Monday is a public holiday in the U.S. market, but here are some important topics to watch out for when the weekly profit margin starts on Tuesday morning.

Tech’s first hurray

The first tech companies to deliver results this season include two of the five tech companies from Dow, IBM and Intel. Their results provide an insight into the spending landscape of companies and whether these two technology experts have mastered the challenges in their own company.

For IBM afternoon, the question arises whether the company can demonstrate strength in its core business in addition to the benefits of the recent acquisition of Red Hat software. Morgan Stanley recently expressed pessimism, writing that the Chief Investment Officers survey showed that more is expected to be reduced in spending on IBM software this year than in increasing spending.

Intel will attempt to prove that it will work after CPU product delays and step up its execution to stop Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

AMD, + 1.32%

Swing. Wedbush says the company may have benefited from better hyperscale spending and storage trends, but analysts remain concerned that the company’s recent series of missteps could affect its market share. The company reports Thursday afternoon.

Chip manufacturer Texas Instruments Inc., which is considered a pioneer in the semiconductor industry, announced the figures on Wednesday afternoon. Apple Inc.

AAPL, -0.03%

Supplier Skyworks Solutions Inc.

SWKS, + 0.68%

comes to Intel on Thursday.

The rest of the Dow

The Dow Docket is filled in by Johnson & Johnson Inc.

JNJ, + 0.52%

on Wednesday Travelers Co. Inc.

TRV, + 0.04%

and Proctor & Gamble Co.

PG, -0.89%

on Thursday and American Express Co.

AXP, -0.55%

on Friday.

According to analysts from J.P. Morgan shows Johnson & Johnson’s medical device business “signs of life” after selling lower-growth assets, but performance may be mixed in the short term. The company continues to deal with lawsuits that target cancer-causing products in the company’s talcum powder.

Despite Disney +

Netflix has long dominated the world of video streaming, but on Tuesday, the company is facing Wall Street for Walt Disney Co. for the first time

DIS, -0.65%

his competing offer officially debuted.

Investors have recently been concerned about how Netflix users would respond to the November + launch of Disney +, which third-party says is cheaper than Netflix and appears to have got off to a good start. There are also questions about how many streaming services users are willing to pay for when new offers emerge, including Apple, which is charged $ 4.99 for a relatively small library of shows – if you still have the service have not received free of charge through a new device purchase.

The arrival of Disney could lead to some “volatility” for Netflix in the US and Canada in the short term, according to Stifel analysts. However, they are confident that the company’s investment in local content will pay off for overseas markets. Netflix investors should note that the company will change the way it reports regional “memberships” in the future: it will break down its numbers by Asia Pacific countries. Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and the United States and Canada. The company will only publish its subscriber forecast on a global basis.

Another media name in the weekly newspaper is Comcast Corp.

CMCSA, -1.11%,

Details of the upcoming Peacock service have recently been released. Implementation is scheduled to begin in the coming months. It reports Thursday morning.

The Boeing fallout continues

Several airlines will discuss further earthing of Boeing 737 Max jets, especially given new details about Boeing Co.

BA, -0.27%

The employees behaved in advance and after two fatal accidents.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.

UAL, -3.18%

The week begins with the Tuesday report, followed by American Airlines Group Inc.

AAL, -2.45%,

JetBlue Airways Corp.

JBLU, -1.20%,

and Southwest Airlines Co.

LUV, -1.53%

on Thursday. United, American and Southwest have already announced that they will remove the Max aircraft from their flight schedule by early June. JetBlue does not have the Max in its fleet.

The crucial question for airline investors is how the airlines fare after the aircraft are brought back into service. Airlines saw margin growth last year for the first time since 2015, and there are concerns about a possible increase in capacity as soon as the Max Jets fly again. Expect a discussion about supply and charging strategies when companies hold their conference calls.

