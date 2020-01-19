Netflix expresses interest in signing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the #Megxit

advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could follow the Obamas after Netflix.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said he would be interested in talking to the Sussexes about the collaboration. At a weekend event in Los Angeles, he told the Press Association, “Who wouldn’t care? Yes, sure.” After April, Harry and Meghan will no longer be members of the royal family and will split their time between the UK and North America.

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had agreed to give up their official duties as members of the British royal family. You have agreed not to use “Your Royal Highness” and will reimburse the state for the renovation of your UK base, Frogmore Cottage. However, now they can pursue their own business opportunities abroad.

advertisement

“Who wouldn’t care? Yeah sure. ‘

– Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer

In a statement, Queen Elizabeth said she was proud of how quickly Meghan became one of the family members, adding: “After months of talking and recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive path for my family Grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be loved members of my family. ‘

On their new website, SussexRoyal.com, the couple hoped for a more hybrid royal role and had announced that they would continue to represent the queen, but public ties and pursuit of their own commercial interests did not appear to be acceptable at Buckingham Palace , Your Instagram

FB, + 0.17%

Account has 10.9 million followers, adding 700,000 in a week.

Harry is friends with former US President Barack Obama and, according to some royal observers, will consider adopting the White House career model. Barack and Michelle Obama are reported to have signed an eight-digit contract with Netflix

NFLX, + 0.31%

to produce top-class historical, biographical and socially appropriate programs with her company Higher Ground Productions.

Recommended: Prince Harry’s friend: Harry and Meghan were “evicted” – claims that the Windsor house is “toxic” and “Machiavellian”

Netflix would provide the Sussexes with a platform of 158 million paid subscribers and a coup for the streaming service that has been critically acclaimed for “The Crown”, which records the life of Queen Elizabeth. (Netflix was not immediately available for comment.) Harry was already part of a mental health documentary for Apple TV with Oprah Winfrey, a friend of the couple

AAPL + 1.11%.

The media mogulin responded to reports that it had helped the Sussex people to control and negotiate their #Megxit – as the royal scandal was described in the British press, a riff about #Brexit, the UK government’s lengthy withdrawal from the European Union. “Meg and Harry don’t need my help to figure out what’s best for them,” Oprah said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

In a recent video, when Meghan Beyonce and Jay Z welcomed in a line at the opening of The Lion King last July in London, Prince Harry said to Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, “You know, that she does voice over? “Iger replied:” Oh, really? Ah, I didn’t know that, ”and laughed. Harry replied, “You seem surprised, but yes, she’s really interested.”

See also: “She found out that she would be an officer in a tiara.” Even without an HRH title, Meghan and Harry’s #Megxit will make them rich beyond their wildest dreams

The Sussex people have already cut their teeth in broadcast media. In 2017, Harry interviewed Barack Obama when he was a guest editor of BBC Radio 4’s Today program, and last year ITV broadcast “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey” in the UK, which aired on ABC in the United States

DIS, -0.54%

Another avenue: The Obamas are reported to have closed a $ 65 million bookstore.

Netflix has remained largely unchanged at $ 339.7 in the past 12 months. However, Disney rose 30% to $ 144.5 and Apple grew 103% to $ 318.5 over the same period. Both values ​​exceeded the overall market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, + 0.17%

has risen 18.8% to 29,348.10 in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500

SPX, + 0.39%

rose 24.7% to 3,329.62.

advertisement