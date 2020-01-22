Netflix earnings don't solve the mystery of what Disney competition means

advertisement

Netflix Inc. is undoubtedly experiencing some pressure from the recent launch of Disney + and other new video streaming services, but the competitive impact assessment is complicated.

The streaming giant’s recent results were received by Wall Street with a mild reaction. On Wednesday morning, the stock fell 2.3% after the company exceeded global subscriber estimates for its vacation quarter, but made a disappointing subscriber forecast for early 2020 due to its “low membership growth” of around 400,000 subscribers in the US last quarter due to Price changes and “US competition start.”

Bulls have focused on Netflix

Strong international performance arguing that Disney + fears are over.

“Netflix US submarines responded to the launch of Disney + by watching more Netflix,” wrote Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger, who outperformed Netflix stocks and raised his price target from $ 415 to $ 423. “With very few new Disney + content coming over the next few quarters, we expect consumers to appreciate Netflix’s unique value proposition,” Always something new to watch, “even more.”

During Netflix’s earnings interview after the results, CFO Spencer Neumann said the number of members of the company increased both in the U.S. and worldwide in the fourth quarter, suggesting that the company’s growth continues to be at the company’s expense traditional television to dampen the impact of new competitive offerings.

Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler said Netflix’s domestic performance will be a target for bears in the future, but he has more confidence in the company’s overseas advantage, despite the fact that Netflix is ​​facing competitive pressures everywhere.

“We see Netflix’s international growth as being protected from competition due to large investments in local language content, Disney + being phased in, no Disney Hulu bundling available, Netflix’s plans for cell phones only and no schedule to launch HBO Max / Peacock were present. ” wrote. “We find that Netflix management is leading a year-over-year increase in ads per US membership and little impact after Disney in [Australia, New Zealand, and Canada].”

He rates the stock as a buy with a target price of $ 426.

Others were less optimistic about Netflix’s overall positioning. Laura Martin of Needham suggested that the so-called streaming wars are reflected not only in the company’s subscriber numbers, but also in the pressure that Netflix exerts when faced with the competition.

“Netflix expects total content spending to rise to around $ 18 billion in 2020, up 20 percent from $ 15 billion in 2019, more than half of which is spent on originals, whose titles in the respective national language will be doubled by 2020 “, wrote Martin. “This compares to planned $ 1 billion to $ 2 billion streaming investments for Disney +, HBOMax and Peacock in 2020. As a result, Netflix spends seven to eight times more each year to stay ahead of the competition, which reduces [return on investment ] compared to alternative content, Creator suggests investment alternatives. “

It values ​​Netflix shares with an underperformance.

The mixed reactions to the Netflix report were reflected in analysts’ price target activity, according to the results: at least seven raised their targets while four lowered theirs. The average price target at FactSet is $ 369.88, 12% above the current level. Of the 43 factSet analysts covering the stock, 27 rate it as a buy, 11 as a hold and five as a sell.

Netflix stock has risen 23% in the past three months, the S&P 500

has increased by 11%.

