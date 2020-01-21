Netflix earnings are likely to make themselves felt through new streaming competitors and prepare others

advertisement

Netflix Inc. survived the first wave of a competitive attack late last year, and Tuesday’s financial results will show how it was affected and what to expect if it anticipates a second wave in the spring.

Whether the November debuts of cheap streaming services from Apple Inc.

and Walt Disney Co.

canceled on Netflix

Market leadership is the most pressing issue when it comes to publishing fourth-quarter results after Tuesday’s close.

With Comcast Corp. the road will probably not get any easier

The Peacock service is due on April 15 for Comcast customers and July 15 for everyone else. In May AT & T Inc.

WarnerMedia will launch its HBO Max offering.

Fiercer competition has put a strain on Netflix stock, which has had the worst performance of the so-called FAANG Group in the past 12 months and has only increased by 0.2%.

At the same time, Facebook Inc.

(48%), Apple (103%), Amazon.com Inc.

(10%) and Alphabet Inc.

Google (33.6%) saw strong growth.

However, Wall Street analysts insist that the worst may be over for Netflix. Since the launch of Disney + on November 12th, Netflix stocks have rallied and gained 16%. The S&P 500 index

has risen by 10% since then.

Goldman Sachs expects strong results and steeper profits on paid global subscription accounts. On Tuesday, the Netflix price target was raised from $ 400 to $ 450 per share, an increase of 32% for Netflix, which closed at $ 339.67 per share on Friday.

Netflix’s extensive fourth-quarter film and show offerings should see fourth-quarter subscriptions rise to 9.7 million in the fourth quarter – well above the forecast of 7.6 million – Goldman Sachs senior stock analyst Heath Terry said in a customer release ahead.

“We are optimistic that Netflix can grow through the distribution of competitive SVOD services, although the timing of Disney + launch in the US and Canada could lead to some volatility in the short term,” said Scott Devitt, internet analyst at Stifel’s note on 15. January. He recommends buying Netflix stocks with a target price of $ 400.

“Although we continue to have a lower confidence level in Netflix’s quarterly performance compared to other high-cap technology stocks in our universe, we remain very optimistic about the long-term future of the platform,” said Brian White, analyst for Monness Crespi Hardt, added in a note dated January 13th.

Netflix’s willingness to spend a lot on content inspires good thoughts. According to a new forecast by Wall Street company BMO Capital Markets in 2019, $ 17.3 billion will flow into content by 2020. In contrast, Apple spent more than $ 6 billion on new TV shows and films for Apple TV +.

“Netflix must continue to produce successful films and shows that you have to see to compete with Disney, Apple and others for audience time and wallets,” eMarketer predicts analyst Eric Haggstrom.

Neftlix’s financial performance could in turn be reconciled with its success during the film award season. The outstanding streaming service brought with it one of the leading nominations for the 24 Academy Award on Monday, including the best nods for “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” as well as the best awards for “Klaus” and “I Lost My Body”. Walt Disney Studios collected 23 nominations, most for a traditional entertainment company.

Netflix received its first nomination for best film for “Roma” last year, two years after winning its first Oscar for best documentary short story “The White Helmets”.

What to expect

merits: Of the 43 analysts surveyed by FactSet, Netflix is ​​expected to post an average of 52 cents per share after 83 cents per share at the beginning of the quarter.

Estimate, which uses estimates from buy and sell-side analysts, fund managers, academics and other crowdsources, forecasts an EPS of 51 cents based on 188 estimates.

Revenue: According to 35 analysts surveyed by FactSet, Wall Street expects Netflix to generate sales of $ 5.45 billion. According to FactSet, analysts expect an increase in paid streaming subscribers of 7.9 million domestically by 623,000 and an increase in international subscribers of 7.2 million. Netflix had sales of $ 4.2 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. This resulted in a net profit of $ 134 million, or a diluted profit of 30 cents per share, and 8.84 million new paid streaming subscribers.

According to estimates of 185, Estimize forecasts sales of $ 5.44 billion.

Of the 43 analysts that cover Netflix, 27 have a buy or overweight, 11 a hold rating and 5 a sell rating with an average target price of $ 367.04 according to FactSet data.

Stock movement: Netflix shares have remained unchanged over the past 12 months, up around 24.7% on the broader S&P 500

