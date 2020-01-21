Netflix closes the year strong, but questions come up around 2020

advertisement

Netflix Inc. reported a strong revenue surge and global net customer growth through late 2019 on Tuesday, but offered a weak outlook for early 2020 and worried about its dominance in an increasingly crowded environment.

The fourth quarter results, which were announced after the market closed, initially broadcast Netflix shares

NFLX, -0.46%

advertisement

Post-trade minus 1.5% before returning to a 2.3% rise.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix executives said, “We forecast a net growth rate of 7.0 million paid for the first quarter 20, compared to 9.6 million in the first quarter 19, which was an all-time high for the quarterly paid net growth rates. Our forecast for the first quarter of 20 reflects the continued slight increase in emigration rates in the United States and the expectation of a more balanced net growth for the first and second quarters of this year. “

The Silicon Valley company reported 8.76 million paid subscribers worldwide in the fourth quarter, including 550,000 domestically. According to FactSet, analysts have been looking for an increase in paid streaming subscribers of 7.9 million domestically, 623,000 and 7.2 million abroad. Netflix reported 8.84 million new paid streaming subscribers last year.

However, it did offer a $ 5.73 billion first quarter revenue outlook, factSet estimates, and paid subscribers $ 7 million compared to FactSet’s forecast of $ 8.9 million.

Netflix is ​​facing competition from some of the world’s largest media companies: Apple Inc.

AAPL, -0.68%

Apple TV +, Walt Disney Co.

DIS, -0.53%

Disney +, Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN, + 1.46%

Amazon Prime Video and Viacom Inc.

VIAB, + 0.00%

CBS All Access. Last week, Comcast Corp.

CMCSA, -0.42%

Unpacked Peacock, expected in April for Comcast customers and in July for everyone else. AT&T Inc.

T, + 0.36%

HBO Max is expected to launch in May.

See also: Netflix earnings are likely to make themselves felt through new streaming competitors and prepare others

Netflix’s fourth quarter net income was $ 587 million, or $ 1.30 per share, compared to $ 134 million, or 30 cents per share, in the year-ago period. (The company benefited from a $ 438 million tax relief in the fourth quarter.) Revenue increased 30% to $ 5.47 billion from $ 4.2 billion in the prior year period. The analysts interviewed by FactSet had estimated that 52 cents of sales would be $ 5.45 billion.

The Netflix share has remained unchanged in the S&P 500 index for the past 12 months

SPX, -0.27%

Win 24%.

advertisement