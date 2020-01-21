advertisement

What does it mean to “watch” a program on a streaming service? For Netflix Inc., this now means that at least two minutes are shown.

The streaming service found in its first quarterly report of 2020 on Tuesday that it had changed the definition of viewership – during Netflix

NFLX,

When a customer views 70% or more of a single episode or movie as viewed, they now count a view after two minutes or an offer. The company admitted that it would increase limited viewership by more than a third.

“The new metric is on average around 35% higher than the previous one,” said Netflix executives in their quarterly letter to shareholders. “For example, 45 million member households chose to see” Our Planet “under the new metric, compared to 33 million under the previous metric.”

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request to clarify whether a single two-minute ad from a single episode would result in that ad being included in the entire series bill. The definition given in a footnote in Netflix’s letter states: “Chose and watched for at least 2 minutes – long enough to indicate that the choice was intended – is the exact definition.”

For example, in his letter, Netflix said that “The Witcher,” a television series that debuted in the fourth quarter, was “the biggest TV series ever” and “76 million member households have chosen to watch this action series . ” Imagination packed. “Given the definition, anyone who saw the first scene in this series – which lasts about two minutes and 15 seconds – appears to be counted in this metric. A viewer was also able to watch the first scene of the original Netflix film “6 Underground”, which premiered in the fourth quarter, and cut it off before the opening credits, but was still among the 83 million households that Netflix said it was Have seen film in the first quarter four weeks after its release.

Streaming platforms have largely avoided providing viewer data in the same way that linear television uses the numbers to attract advertisers. Traditional media companies regularly publish rating information and companies like Nielsen Holdings PLC

NLSN,

offer reviews on a wider scale. The information helps advertisers choose programming for ad placement that Netflix has long referred to and has no impact on the commercial free streaming service.

Netflix has long avoided offering audience metrics, but last year began offering limited results in quarterly earnings reports. Ted Sarandos, chief content officer, said last April he expected to further expand the numbers that Netflix provides.

“Over the next few months, we’ll be introducing more accurate reporting – first to our producers, then to our members, and of course to the press – and we’ll be more transparent about what people watch Netflix around the world over time,” said Sarandos.

In Tuesday’s letter, Netflix said its new definition is closer to competitors like Alphabet Inc.

TogetL,

Aco,

YouTube used to define a view of its content.

“Our new methodology is similar to that of the BBC iPlayer in order based on“ queries ”for the title, the“ most popular ”articles in the New York Times

NYT,

This includes those who opened the articles and the number of YouTube views. In this way, short and long titles are treated equally and the conditions of competition for all types of content, including interactive content that are not of a fixed length, are harmonized, ”she said in her letter.

Netflix stock recovered after Thursday’s over-the-counter trading and most recently gained 2% in the extended session. The stock fell 0.3% last year, like the S&P 500 index

SPX,

gained 24.7%.

