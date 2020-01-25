advertisement

The brand new third season of “Chilling Adventures by Sabrina” continues streaming now Netflix, and the streaming service celebrates today with the release of a brand new poster.

Kiernan ShipkaSabrina Spellman takes a trip into the fiery depths of hell in season three, and the poster art shows how Sabrina takes her rightful place as Queen of Hell.

Try it out and start streaming as soon as possible!

In part three, Sabrina fluctuates from the harrowing events in part two. Despite defeating her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped in her beloved friend Nicholas Scratch’s human prison. Sabrina cannot live with herself because she knows that Nick has made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering and is burning in hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eyes.

With the support of her mortal friends “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind and Theo), Sabrina is committed to freeing him from eternal damnation and bringing him back into her arms. The Dark Lord’s deposition, however, sent shock waves through the realms – and since no one is on the throne, Sabrina has to take the title “Queen” to defend him against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban.

Meanwhile, a mysterious carnival rolls into the city in Greendale and brings with it a threat to the Spellmans and the Coven: a pagan tribe who wants to resurrect an ancient evil …

