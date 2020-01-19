Netflix boss announces whether the company would work with Megan Markle and Prince Harry

advertisement

A Netflix executive has confirmed that the company would be interested in working with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when the new royal family agreement comes into force. The streaming giant has already produced content with the help of former President Barack Obama and is more than ready to bring more world market leaders on board. Of course, if Markle and Prince Harry are interested.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos spoke to fans and industry experts on Saturday evening, hours after the royal family announced their new agreement with Markle and Prince Harry. When asked whether his company was “interested” in producing content with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, he said “yes”.

“Who wouldn’t care? Yeah, sure,” said Sarandos, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

Speculation about what Markle and Prince Harry could do next is widespread this weekend, but there’s nothing definite to report yet. Markle’s story as an actress leaves many options open – she could return to television in this booming era of streaming. On the other hand, she and Prince Harry are now well positioned to work on nonfiction, as did President Obama and Michelle Obama.

In the meantime, there was a report earlier this month that Markle had already taken on a role in a Disney project. It was described by Harper’s Bazaar as a voice-over role, with no further details given. After that, an old video reappeared in which Markle and Prince Harry jokingly presented their ideas to Disney CEO Bob Iger at the premiere of The Lion King last summer.

Whatever the validity of these rumors, there is no doubt that Markle could find just about any job she wanted if she went to see her now. Sarandos may be right because Markle has already been invited to streaming services like Amazon Prime Video.

At the Critics’ Choice Awards last weekend, Tony Shalhoub spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He said that he would “absolutely” love having Markle on the show.

“I totally spit,” laughed Shalhoub in an interview.

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that Markle and Prince Harry are changing their royal status. A memo published on the royal website stated that the couple would give up their royal titles, military appointments and access to public funds in exchange for a “more independent” lifestyle.

The change will take effect in spring.

