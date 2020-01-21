Netflix 'Black Mirror' was the main inspiration for Instagram's recent controversial change

advertisement

It turns out that Black Mirror invades our real life in an unexpected way. The dystopian science fiction series, which focuses on how technology can disrupt our lives, was the inspiration for Instagram’s recent format change. In an interview with the New York Times, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri revealed that an episode of the series stood out for him.

Although he doesn’t give any details, it is likely “Nosedive” that Bryce Dallas Howard distinguishes in a world where every single interaction is rated five stars, creating a rigidly cruel digital box system. Regardless of the episode, we are grateful to Black Mirror for the company’s new policy, which only shows the total number of likes for a given post on that person’s account.

“We should have thought more proactively about how to abuse Instagram and Facebook and how to mitigate those risks,” he conceded. “We’re playing catch-up,” he added when he said he was trying to learn from the mistakes of Facebook, Instagram’s parent company.

Mosseri also teased Project Daisy, which is coming to the photo sharing platform and its one billion users earlier this year. “How do we depressurize the app?” is the central question the CEO poses to his team as they continue to strive to make social media less aggressive overall.

The company attracted attention after a summer outage revealed some troubling things when users viewed their accounts on non-mobile devices. While the images themselves are not displayed, the website displays vague descriptions of the photos themselves, e.g. B. “The image can include: 2 people, people standing and indoors”.

Both Instagram and the parent company Facebook have slowly introduced facial recognition on their platforms in recent years, although this is often seen as a step towards a violation of privacy. As early as February, users received a message informing them that facial recognition would be added to other features on Facebook that would allow the website to find photos that users were on, but were not tagged.

Facebook came under fire in March when it became known that between 200 and 600 million user passwords were stored in text files that employees could easily access. While they were accessible to approximately 20,000 company employees, they were not accessible outside of the company, so no password reset was recommended.

