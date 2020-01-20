Netflix acquires international streaming rights for Studio Ghibli films

advertisement

Here are some news that will make the blues disappear on Monday morning: Netflix has acquired exclusive streaming rights for the back catalog of the legendary animation house Studio Ghibli and will publish them on the platform on February 1st.

The Hollywood Reporter announces that the agreement applies to areas outside of North America and Japan and includes all 21 of the studio’s classic films covering Hayao Miyazaki’s masterpieces. Excited away. Princess Mononoke, and My neighbor Totoro,

advertisement

Aram Yacoubian, Director of Original Animation at Netflix, commented on the signing of the contract (the library will debut at HBO Max in the United States) as follows: “This is a dream come true for Netflix and millions of our members. Studio Ghibli’s animated films are legendary and have delighted fans around the world for over 35 years. We look forward to making them available in more languages ​​in Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia so that more people can enjoy this wonderful and wonderful world of animation. ‘

The release schedule for Ghibli films in markets outside of North America and Japan is as follows:

February 1st: Castle in the sky (1986) My neighbor Totoro (1988) Kiki’s delivery service (1989) Only yesterday (1991) Porco Rosso (1992) Ocean waves (1993) Stories from Earthsea (2006)

1st March: Nausicaä from the Valley of the Wind (1984) Princess Mononoke (1997) My neighbors the Yamadas (1999) Excited away (2001) The cat returns (2002) Arrietty (2010) The story of the princess Kaguya (2013)

April 1: Pom Poko (1994) Whisper of the heart(1995) The moving castle (2004) Ponyo on the cliff by the sea (2008) From the top of Poppy Hill (2011) The wind is getting stronger (2013), When Marnie was there (2014).

advertisement