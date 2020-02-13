The Silver Ferns won the highest prize at the Halberg Awards. Athletes dominate the 57th award ceremony in the Spark Arena in Auckland on Thursday evening.

Netball’s world champion won the team of the year and then won the highest award given by Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy and former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw.

In the team awards, the Silver Ferns replaced the Black Ferns Sevens, the Black Caps, the rowing doubles Olivia Loe and Brooke Donoghue, and the Eight of the Women.

GETTY IMAGES

Laura Langman celebrates a world championship title with the Halberg silver ferns.

Noeline Taurua was named Trainer of the Year. She took the helm after the Silver Ferns failed to win a medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games to lead them to World Cup victory.

Gordon Walker (canoe race), Eugene Bareman (mixed martial arts), Gary Hay (rowing) and Roly Crichton (para swimming) were also nominated.

ELIAS RODRIGUEZ / GETTY

Coach of the Year Noeline Taurua.

Taurua also received the Sport New Zealand Leadership Award, while the ferns’ win over Australia in the final triggered the sporting moment of the year after a public vote.

Female athletes won all major prizes except the athlete of the year, which they couldn’t fight for.

In a premiere for the UFC, middleweight world champion Israel Adesanya won the athlete award in a group with shot putter Tom Walsh, supercars racer Scott McLaughlin and black captain Kane Williamson.

PHOTO SPORT

Israel Adesanya (center) reacts after fighting Kelvin Gastelum.

Canoeist Lisa Carrington was named Sportswoman of the Year for the fourth time in a row. She won two world championships in 2019, over Laura Langman, the captain of Silver Ferns, snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and motocross rider Courtney Duncan.

The brilliant swimmer Sophie Pascoe was named para athlete / team of the year for the seventh time after winning four gold medals at the 2019 Para Swimming World Championships.

The other nominees were Para swimmer colleague and Wheel Black Cameron Leslie, the para cycling team of Emma Foy and Hannah van Kampen and para shot putter Lisa Adams.

ALEX PANTLING / GETTY IMAGES

Sophie Pascoe from New Zealand celebrates gold in the 100 meter final of the Butterfly S9 at the World Championships.

Alice Robinson won the Emerging Talent Award and a $ 10,000 check from Sky Sport. The giant slalom winner at the FIS Alpine World Cup replaced the swimmer Erika Fairweather, the cyclist Laurence Pithie and the sailing crew of Seb Menzies and Blake McGlashan.

The former All Black Sid Going was inducted into the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame.

Yvonne Willering also received the Lifetime Achievement Award for services to Netball.

supplied

The New Zealand canoe print star Lisa Carrington.

The awards were launched in 1963 by Olympic champion Sir Murray Halberg (ONZ) in honor of athletic excellence and as an important fundraiser for the Halberg Foundation – his charity that aims to improve the lives of physically disabled young New Zealanders by enabling them to participate in the sport and relaxation.

Halberg Awards full list of winners and finalists

Halberg Award (highest) winner: Silver ferns (netball)

ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN

New Zealander Alice Robinson celebrates winning the women’s giant slalom in Austria.

Team of the year: Silver ferns (netball).

finalists: Black Ferns Sevens (rugby), Black Caps (cricket), Women’s Eight (rowing), Women’s Double – Olivia Loe Brooke Donoghue – (rowing).

Para Athlete / Team of the Year Winner: Sophie Pascoe (Para Swim)

finalists: Cameron Leslie (para swimming, wheelchair rugby), Emma Foy and Hannah van Kampen (para cycling), Lisa Adams (para athletics).

Sportswoman of the Year Winner: Lisa Carrington (canoe race)

finalists: Courtney Duncan (motorcycling), Laura Langman (netball), Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (snowboarding).

Sports of the Year Winner: Israel Adesanya (mixed martial arts)

finalists: Kane Williamson (cricket), Scott McLaughlin (motorsport), Tom Walsh (athletics).

Coach of the Year Winner: Noeline Taurua (net ball)

finalists: Eugene Bareman (mixed martial arts), Gary Hay (rowing), Gordon Walker (canoeing), Roly Crichton (para-swimming).

Emerging talent winner: Alice Robinson (ski race)

finalists: Erika Fairweather (swimming), Laurence Pithie (cycling), Seb Menzies and Blake McGlashan (sailing).