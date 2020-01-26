Netanyahu's trip to Washington could delay immunity talks, officials believe - Israel news

advertisement

Likud and Kahol Lavan officials believe the Knesset discussion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for immunity from law enforcement in three corruption cases scheduled for Tuesday may be delayed this week due to the Prime Minister’s planned trip to the United States ,

The Israeli parliament is scheduled to vote on Tuesday to convene a legislative committee to discuss Netanyahu’s request for immunity. Assuming that the legislature approves the measure, the Knesset House committee will begin its deliberations on Thursday.

Netanyahu will fly to Washington on Sunday afternoon, hold meetings with Trump on Monday and Tuesday, and return to Israel on Thursday.

Sources from both parties said they expected the Knesset debate and vote to go ahead as planned on Tuesday because the prime minister does not have to attend the meeting to hold the vote, and Kahol Lavan could even vote to vote for his absence compensate.

However, sources indicated that it would be difficult for the Knesset House committee to begin its deliberations in the absence of the prime minister. Netanyahu is asked to contact the panel, and he has the right to attend its meetings, respond to the negotiations, comment on them, and object to the agenda.

Any delay will reduce the likelihood that the committee will close its discussions on Netanyahu’s immunity application within a reasonable time before the March 2 general election, as requested by the Knesset legal adviser, Eyal Yinon. However, Yinon did not give the Knesset House Committee a deadline.

Likud officials hope that Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump on Tuesday will overshadow coverage of the Knesset debate and vote on the committee’s convening.

Sources in Kahol Lavan said they thought that if the meeting were approved, the Knesset House Committee would likely postpone its first session on Netanyahu’s immunity application until early next week if the prime minister requested it. The committee will also discuss the immunity application from former Likud legislator Haim Katz, who is charged with bribery, increased fraud and breach of trust.

