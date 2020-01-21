Netanyahu uses the Holocaust Forum to strengthen Israel's support against the ICC - Israel News

advertisement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to use a gathering of dozens of world leaders in Jerusalem for a Holocaust memorial to urge them to support Israel’s efforts to prevent the International Criminal Court from investigating its alleged war crimes against Palestinians.

Sources familiar with Netanyahu’s preparations for his meetings with foreign leaders told Haaretz that while the prime minister had publicly stated that the main problem he would pose with them was the regional threat posed by Iran, he was also the recent announcement by the ICC Chiefs will raise charges with prosecutors that there is a reasonable basis to investigate Israel for possible war crimes in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem.

Netanyahu is expected to call on heads of state and government, including US Vice President Mike Pence, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and others, to issue official statements that support the Israeli claim that this is the case The Hague court has no jurisdiction in Palestinian territories.

In recent months, Israel has launched a campaign to gain political support for its stance. Netanyahu has contacted several of the world’s leading figures, but few have accepted or indicated that they could.

The official Israeli position is that the Palestinians cannot be considered residents of a sovereign state and are therefore not under the authority of the ICC. Israel has also pointed out that the ICC prosecutor has acknowledged that the problems associated with such an investigation involve complicated legal issues regarding the jurisdiction of the court.

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda is taking part in a trial before the International Criminal Court in The Hague [Netherlands] on July 8, 2009. Eva Plevier / REUTERS

The United States has already stated that it is firmly against “an unjustified investigation,” which Washington said is biased and unfair in how it focuses on Israel. Australia released a statement saying it was “concerned” about the ICC Prosecutor’s decision and stressed that it did not recognize a Palestinian state. Australia, like the US, believes that permanent problems should be resolved in direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

The Hungarian government replied to Netanyahu’s request, stating that Israel’s “position regarding the lack of jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court in the present case is justified. The Hungarian government has always valued the principle and value of national sovereignty. As a result, there have been several legal and political disagreements over jurisdiction over European institutions or within the United Nations. … I want to assure you that we continue to support Israel politically on issues of mutual interest. ”

The German response was particularly noteworthy because it was reluctant to support it. Germany said it was certain that the court would clarify the issues raised, including the question of admissibility, which could be questioned, and added that Germany raised objections to cases of any kind that could be used for politicization. We hope that all questions will be answered. ”

Canada said its consistent stance was: “There is no Palestinian state, and therefore we do not recognize its accession to international treaties. Canada is monitoring the situation in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza by the ICC and is supporting the establishment of an OC Palestinian state that would live in peace and security alongside Israel, through direct negotiations between the parties. ”

Other than these countries, others have not responded to Netanyahu’s request for public support. He hopes that this week’s visits could help him get her on board.

Israel hopes that as many ICC member countries as possible will exert pressure that would prevent the court from intervening in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which it claims would politicize the international institution.

