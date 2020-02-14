Netanyahu has outdone itself this week. On Tuesday, the public broadcaster Kan reported that the prime minister was transferring responsibility for the escalation in Gaza to Defense Minister Naftali Bennett in “private talks”. This week also saw the first attacks by Cabinet ministers and Knesset members of Netanyahu’s Likud party on Bennett, although Bennett has only been the Secretary of Defense for three months.

Israel's third choice is a racist race to replace Bibi

As Netanyahu recalled somewhat jokingly at a meeting with Likud members this week, Bennett got the job as part of a political maneuver that the prime minister himself had worked out. It should thwart any possibility that Bennett could join a coalition government led by Benny Gantz from Kahol Lavan.

It’s hard to feel sorry for the Minister of Defense. But Netanyahu’s attempt to set Bennett the Gaza trap seems doomed to fail. Ultimately, overall responsibility lies more with the prime minister than with the defense minister or the army.

Bennett, who took office in November, quickly fell (again) in love with the army. He found a common language with the military and in particular with his chief of staff, Aviv Kochavi. It’s impossible to say similar things about his relationships with his executives, who are still desperately trying to draw his attention to a number of important issues.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (L) and chief of staff Aviv Kochavi during a field visit to northern Israel on December 18, 2019Ariel Hermoni / Israeli Ministry of Defense

In this regard, Bennett has largely followed in the footsteps of Avigdor Lieberman and Netanyahu, who served as caretakers last year. The three men shared a strong preference for dealing with the military and a short span of attention to the ministry’s pressing problems.

However, the closer March 2 gets, the greater the pressure before the elections, which will also affect the minister’s relations with the army. When Likud breaks to the right, Bennett knows that his party could seriously bleed the votes. In April of last year, in the first round of voting, a similar maneuver left him and Ayelet Shaked without enough votes for a single seat in the Knesset. Only a rare second election saved his party.

Since then, Bennett has made extraordinary statements and decisions that are meant to be a wink. For example, he called for annexation of territories before the elections, despite opposition from the United States. The minister also managed to upset Israel’s internal security service, Shin Bet, this week by revoking an arrest warrant against a right-wing extremist suspected of violence just one day after it was signed.

“The circus is over”

In another incident less than a month ago, the defense minister’s office has been proven to announce policy guidelines. Bennett instructed the West Bank security forces to issue injunctions against radical leftist anarchist activists against the wall and to disperse their demonstrations with a heavy hand. Bennett announced that from now on the anarchists would receive treatment similar to right-wing activists suspected of crimes against Palestinian property known as price tag attacks, and said that “the circus is over”.

There was much ado about nothing. To date, the guidelines for the local armed forces have not changed (in any case there are only a few anarchist demonstrations). However, the announcement from the minister’s office caused a stir in the chief of staff’s office. A copy was sent to Kochavi, Chief of the Army Central Command, Nadav Padan. The document presented a situation in which the minister reportedly issued a direct command to the commander. The incident was in addition to a resentment at a previous meeting where, according to security sources, Bennett’s office invited civil servants to discuss the establishment of a new Jewish quarter in Hebron, but did not consider it appropriate to have represented the army.

After the document was sent, the chief of staff raised the matter with Bennett’s military secretary Brig. Gene. Ofer winter. Army sources said the conversation should “refine the rules” rather than give an official reprimand. Bennett and Winter are lifelong friends. Together they served as fighters in a command unit and as young officers building another elite unit, Maglan. Later in his military career, Winter commanded the Duvdevan unit and the Givati ​​Brigade and led them during the 2014 war that Israel waged in Gaza.

Defense Secretary Naftali Bennett speaks to his military secretary Ofer Winter on November 13, 2019 at the Knesset in Jerusalem. Emil Salman

He is considered brave and talented, but also controversial in terms of some of his operational judgments, particularly his decisions at the battle in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, which has been dubbed Black Friday – and also for other actions, including a commander’s message Givati ​​troops who spoke of an operation as if it were a religious holy war.

It later turned out that on the eve of the fighting in Gaza, Winter spoke without permission to his then-friend Bennett, a member of the security cabinet, to pursue a more radical line in the operation. Bennett had actually assessed the risk of the Gaza tunnels better; but the conversation that Winter had had with him made Winter’s commanders angry.

Winter became a hero and a symbol for the religious Zionist community. This earned him a regular sentence from the left. Netanyahu and Lieberman recognized the political value that this gave them and pressured the then chief of the army, Gadi Eisenkot, to promote it.

When Eisenkot approached the possibility of being appointed divisional commander, most of the generals refused to choose, including his then assistant Kochavi, who questioned Winter’s professional qualifications for the job.

A compromise was eventually reached with Winter’s appointment as Secretary of Defense. After Lieberman left the ministry, Winter continued to work with Nanyahu along with Avi Bluth, the prime minister’s military secretary.

When Winter was promoted to commander of Elite Division 98, Netanyahu posted his personal congratulations for Winter on his social network accounts in an extraordinary way. Kochavi himself had decided on the date that should come into force this summer. How did Moshe Dayan, an arny boss who admired Kochavi, put it? Only a donkey doesn’t change his mind.

Prime Minister Levi Eshkol and Defense Minister Moshe Dayan boarded a helicopter while they were visiting army facilities in the West Bank in September 1967. Ilan Bruner / GPO

Talk about war, complain about peace

The public seems to understand that the Gaza issue is a problem with no easy solution. However, the plight of the Israeli communities near the Gaza border is seen as a vulnerability to the Likud campaign.

With the upcoming elections, any pretext for verbal restraint has been left behind. Within two days, both Netanyahu and Bennett indicated Israeli Air Force attacks in Syria, despite Israel’s declared ambiguity policy. Netanyahu went even further when he said in an interview with his favorite channel 20 on Tuesday that he was preparing “a big surprise” for Hamas. In this case, the prime minister carelessly gave the enemy an intelligence alert.

In practice, those involved in the Gaza issue – Netanyahu, Bennett and the best brains in the army – are almost unanimously supportive of the brokering of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, despite the Shin Bet security service expressly objecting to Gazans’ permission to work in Israel has raised. No one in the Israeli defense firm is currently advocating a major operation to re-occupy the Gaza Strip, even if that is one of the ways it needs to prepare.

Although Israel has opted for a long-term ceasefire, the goal still has two problems. Hamas is not happy with the pace at which economic restrictions in Gaza are being eased, so it continues to promote violence near the border fence, albeit in a reserved, controlled manner. Second, Netanyahu and Bennett feel uneasy about making life easier for Gaza shortly before an election because they are afraid of being seen as defeatists in the fight against Hamas.

Netanyahu will speak about Zwigenberg at a press conference on November 20, 2019