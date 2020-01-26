Netanyahu takes advantage of the Holocaust to brutalize the Palestinians - Israel News

advertisement

Benjamin Netanyahu did not invent the idea of ​​using the Holocaust for political purposes. But like so much in current Israeli politics, it goes so deep into new depths.

According to Haaretz, the Israeli prime minister intends to use the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, which is taking place in Jerusalem this week to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, to call on the heads of state and government, Israel’s self-serving position, in which the international Criminal Court finds public support The Hague is not responsible in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Netanyahu began this exercise barely 48 hours after ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced last month, after five years of preliminary investigation, that she was ready to initiate an investigation into possible war crimes in the West Bank and Gaza pending an ICC court decision.

Netanyahu replied that “new edicts will be issued against the Jewish people – anti-Semitic edicts of the International Criminal Court”.

This cynical reformulation is astonishing both intellectually and morally.

The Palestinians who live under the occupation of Israel are people without rights. For decades, their existence has been determined by the arbitrary moods of their occupiers. They cannot vote for the government that controls every aspect of their lives. You have no army to defend yourself. They do not control the borders of their own territory, their ability to travel abroad, or how long it takes them to get to the next Palestinian city, if they are allowed to do so.

They also have no recourse to justice through Israel’s legal mechanisms. Israeli prosecutors and judges process Palestinians in the occupied territories through a “judicial system” that delivers an almost 100 percent conviction rate. At the same time, this system is designed to ensure the impunity of the Israeli security forces who kill, abuse or torture them.

For the Palestinians, the International Criminal Court is literally their last resort. Netanyahu, supported by all of Israel’s political leadership, is trying to destroy even this weak hope.

How dehumanizing it is to insist on denying a people’s last resort to an uncertain, belated measure of justice. How humiliating it is to stand on the shoulders of the Holocaust survivors and to insist that this is somehow done on their behalf.

What a lack of historical memory and moral compass it takes to ignore the crucial lesson that the world has drawn from the ashes of the 1940s: nobody should be without rights under all circumstances, precisely because – like the 1948 Universal Declaration of human rights tells us: “Disregard and disregard for human rights have led to barbaric acts that have outraged human conscience.”

However, Netanyahu goes further, arguing that the same ashes lead to the opposite conclusion: there is one people – the Palestinian people – that should be without rights under all circumstances.

A bare life without a country, without a ballot, without a court and without justice. Where the freedom of movement only extends to the next checkpoint. Where soldiers can enter a home at any time. Where the only constant is how little control you have over your life.

Shame on you, Prime Minister Netanyahu. It is a shame for every world leader who goes along with the travesty to equate a people’s attempt to achieve justice with anti-Semitism. Taking this cowardly position not only betrays the Palestinians’ hope for freedom and dignity. It blends into the slow death of the lessons that have guided humanity for the past 75 years and are now drowning in the increasing authoritarian tide around the world.

This is not the world that humanity tried to build after the Holocaust after World War II – but the world of Putin and Trump, Modi and Orbán, Netanyahu and Bolsonaro. In fact, we are already living in their cowardly new world. However, we have to decide whether the painful lessons of the past can be turned upside down to promote oppression – or whether we remain true to a vision of freedom and dignity, justice and rights for all.

Hagai El-Ad is the managing director of B’Tselem. Twitter: @HagaiElAd

