It may have taken Israel three consecutive election campaigns in less than a year for the nebula to finally clear up and voters to focus on the real issues that affect our lives.

Who remembers all the scandals that have hit the country since the April elections? Hacked phones that gave Iran access to the dirty secrets of former chiefs of staff; Trips abroad of the Prime Minister and his wife, which have no clear purpose other than to generate opportunistic enthusiasm; Chatter about a rotating ministerial presidency or the selective enforcement of laws that don’t interest anyone (apart from sworn Bibi loyalists). Now there is Operation Benjamin to bring 400 or 783 members of the Ethiopian Falashmura community to Israel, maybe on the Prime Minister’s plane, and maybe with an amazing stopover for Jonathan Pollard in New York – who knows?

Perhaps in the three weeks before the election, we will find that Israel made it to Mars, annexed Ethiopia, and on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s orders, developed a vaccine for the new coronavirus vaccine, and it does , However, the growing impression from conversations with Israelis is that they are increasingly concerned about the eternal congestion, the anger over the impossible obstacles that young Israelis have to overcome to fulfill their career ambitions, and that they are against the rudeness and increasing violence of everyday life Interaction is distress over the collapsing health system.

The plight of teachers and the inferior education that many schoolchildren receive is also very worrying, but most Israelis have not drawn the endless difficulties that are shaking their lives out of the need to replace the government. the need to pass the baton on to a new team, a government that takes care of its security, of course, but that also contracts to solve serious everyday problems: corruption, indifference, and deterioration in the management of day-to-day operations of the state.

For more than 40 years, the Likud government has convinced the Israelis that the most important item on the country’s agenda is not the real life of its citizens, but the imagination of mega-security (or mega-annexation) in view of the mega-problems of a national confrontation the Palestinians, a nuclear confrontation with Iran or a historical conflict with anti-Semitism that only a mega-premier like Netanyahu can deal with.

The problems of ordinary Israelis are less important and have less impact on the country’s future, especially when voters are showered with lower car prices and cheap flights abroad. This is important, of course, but only members of poor societies who do not recognize their own worth are affected by them. Wealthy societies where people really live a comfortable life understand that this is the minimum that is required in modern life. This is not an enormous achievement for which we have to thank by repeatedly voting for a ruler who is bored with ordinary problems.

There is no clearer example of the separation between the real life of most Israelis and the arrogant words of Netanyahu and his circle than the dedication of people living near the Gaza border to maintain power despite the rocket plague. Rockets and explosively charged balloons that endanger their lives and that of their children every day.

Their determination to continue voting for Netanyahu under these conditions proves that they are minimizing their own worth and right to a normal life. Only when they are ready to vote for another candidate and change government can they finally realign Israel’s priorities so that their lives are no longer lost.