Even in the chaotic Israeli reality, where important news that has been in the headlines for days suddenly disappears (who is Naama Issachar?), It is still amazing how President Trump’s “Deal of the Century” has disappeared from public discourse , About a week ago, the American peace plan was described as a regional, diplomatic and, in particular, political earthquake with a magnitude of at least 8 on the Richter scale – a historic event as dramatic as Israel’s declaration of independence, which would not only reshape the center but start-up aid for the East exhausting and boring campaigning of the Knesset.

Where’s the plan today? Signs of this are bleeding in the West Bank and Jerusalem, in a series of shooting and ramming incidents that have recurred in the past few days. Remains of this can also be seen in the protest tent that the West Bank settler leaders have set up opposite the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem. How pitiful they are, sitting in the cold and complaining bitterly about the annexation that was missed.

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 60

<noscript><iframe class="h-db" width="100%" height="180" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://omny.fm/shows/haaretz-podcast/netanyahus-annexation-nation-is-ready-to-strike-ag/embed?style=artwork&image=1&share=1&download=1&description=1&subscribe=1&foreground=222222&background=f3f3f3&highlight=09a5d9" seamless=""></noscript>

Netanyahu’s “annexation nation” is ready to strike again. ListenHaaretz Weekly Ep. 60

After returning from Washington, where they came from, Netanyahu never forgot who was really responsible. They were convinced that the annexation of the Jordan Valley, the Northern Dead Sea, Ma’ale Adumim and 150 other settlements were a done deal. A pure formality.

Israeli territorial concessions in the West Bank and recognition of a Palestinian state were a difficult pill for the most ideological among them, but they consoled themselves with the knowledge that this would not happen. The Palestinians will not follow the plan and Bibi will drag things out as usual.

According to diplomatic sources, Netanyahu devotes a kind of mini-annexation every day, either directly to the Trump administration or by pressure from Trump’s evangelical supporters to get something out of the Israeli elections, to reassure his disappointed base. That would save him the image of an indefatigable master of spin and catapult him to the level of a beginner statesman who actually delivers instead of just promising.

Someone who knows what’s going on tells me that the Prime Minister is pretending that his whole life depends on it. Who knows? It could even be successful. He’s not one to give up.

Netanyahu’s Likud party goes into this third election campaign – which like the two last year is a consequence of the Prime Minister’s legal situation – with two strategic goals: to free the electorate from the apathy that many of them held at home in September and to recruit have carried out new groups of voters from outside the “block”. That was the goal. And how would it be done? If you believe the voters that this time the decisive result will be achieved, that the cursed standoff will be finally broken.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

However, such a horizon is steadily decreasing. It makes no sense (on both sides) to decide on March 2nd. Not only is there no evidence that voters who opted for the second round will be voting this time – these six to seven Knesset seats Likud + Kulanu + Feiglin lost between April and September. The proof from the field shows exactly the opposite.

Likudniks, who have remained loyal to their party in the previous two rounds, admit that it is. You are done. Not again.

This is also evident from internal surveys. The (declared) willingness of Kahol Lavan to vote seems, at least for now, to be greater than that of Likud voters. In September, voter turnout at more than a few Likud polling stations was well below the national average: 40 to 50 percent versus 70 percent nationwide.

The goal that Netanyahu has set for its campaign headquarters is to increase voter turnout at these polling stations by at least 10 percent. But how does it work? It seems like all rabbits have already been pulled out of the hat. Netanyahu visited Washington and then Moscow. Naama Issachar was released from a Russian prison – and then from Sara Netanyahu’s iron grip. Then Sara and her husband went to Africa, but not before they had carefully coordinated their outfits: he was wearing a bright red tie that matched her suit.

There was also an off-camera meeting with the leader of Sudan. And Uganda, which is of no interest to anyone, could soon open an embassy in Jerusalem (or just an empty interest section with a brass sign on the door).

Prime Minister Netanyahu meets Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at the State House in Entebbe, Uganda, February 3, 2020. Stringer / Retuers

An airplane takes off, an airplane lands. The Fiihrer does not rest for a second, scurries back and forth, makes explanations and promises and produces countless teasers, but the voters remain unimpressed, indifferent, tired, shrug their shoulders and do not want to get upset. There are three weeks and three days until election day. There is a better chance that the first case of coronavirus will be discovered in Israel than the malicious stalemate between the two major parties and the two political blocs will be broken on March 2nd.

“If we annexed before the election, we could win, but that’s not certain,” a minister close to the prime minister told me. “If the annexation remains nothing more than an election promise, we will certainly lose. The only question is how bad. ”

Stitch of the century?

The prevailing theory in Israeli circles is that the American flip-flop, in terms of the immediacy and extent of Israel’s annexation in the West Bank, was the result of arm wrestling between two political camps: that of Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and influential advisor, and that of David Friedman, the US ambassador who supports the settlements and hates the left. According to the version rooted in Israel, there was a disagreement and Kushner’s camp prevailed.

The government’s approval of a quick annexation, which prompted Netanyahu to report it to the press and settler leaders once the Washington Summit ended, has been replaced by what is called Shwaya in the Middle East, Shwaya – not so quickly , Jews. However, the theory ignores an important factor in the equation: President Trump himself.

The prime minister is guided by the president, not Friedman. Netanyahu would not have raised such high expectations of Israeli law if he had no good reason to believe that he was on safe ground. Netanyahu has sat with Trump twice and has a good command of English – even better than the president. Netanyahu understood whatever was said to him.

An alternative explanation

A diplomatic source offered an alternative explanation for the (apparent) American U-turn this week: Trump, Kushner, Friedman, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo worked together as a coordinated task force rather than as soloists or separate space capsules that weren’t associated with the ship. That the contradictory messages they conveyed were designed to achieve a clear, two-pronged goal: 1. To minimize the Arab opposition to the plan; 2. Strengthening Israeli support for it, from left and right to the maximum.

They told everyone exactly what they wanted to hear: Kahol Lavan’s leader Benny Gantz was specifically told that everything would be postponed until after the election and that no hill would be annexed without the approval and consent of the United States. He was asked to keep it secret after meeting Trump, and he did.

The Gulf States were told that Netanyahu had not received a blank check to massively expand Israel’s sovereignty when it returned to Israel. Not at all, and they would do well to ignore what they heard from him. This explains the lukewarm pan-Arab reaction to the plan, which was not condemned in the days immediately following. For Israeli rights, there was an implication, or more than an implication, that the great annexation was a story separate from consent to a Palestinian state and that there was no connection between the two provisions of the plan.

Kushner has been asked to convey the calming message to the Arab world. Friedman’s audience was the right-wing media in Israel. Thereupon, he quickly put out a messianic, biblical message about the removal of the 1967 border and annexation, which would completely eradicate the Palestinians’ willingness to even start negotiations on the agreement.

The government has not really withdrawn from its position, the source claimed. This has been the goal from the start. After all, it makes no sense to assume that an American ambassador, not even one as extreme as Friedman, would pursue an independent policy that was 180 degrees different from that of the president who appointed him. American diplomacy has a long tradition, and that’s not how it works. If Friedman had acted like this, he might not have remained as an ambassador.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman attends a conference in Jerusalem on January 8, 2020

Here is a lesson in modesty: the Israeli tendency is to ascribe total brilliance and sophistication to ourselves and to attribute Trump’s White House to amateurism and stupidity. Perhaps the time has come for a new attitude. The statement Netanyahu submitted to the mayors of the West Bank settlement on Wednesday that the change in the American position was due to “an internal administrative misunderstanding” is tainted and contains no water.

The administration has been working on the plan for three years, but at the moment of truth did you have a misunderstanding? Was it maybe Netanyahu who didn’t know he was the one who was cheated on?

Law enforcement immunity

If Likud Knesset member Haim Katz could evoke any kind of association with the concept of justice in its various expressions, the following saying could have applied to him: “Righteous, your work is done by others.” Apart from being the righteous even the under-righteous, as Katz tried to portray himself, does not need the parliamentary immunity from prosecution that he received from the Knesset House Committee this week.

The committee was not convened for him, but for another tortured saint who was older and more corrupt than he was. Benjamin Netanyahu must have been angry this week when he saw Katz happily bouncing around the committee room with his grand prize in his pocket. In recent years, immunity has been Netanyahu’s obsessive and intense life project, his most precious wish. What didn’t he do to escape the process that he and his changing lawyers knew there was no escape from the start?

We have almost forgotten the “French law” he wanted to pass, which would prevent the possibility of bringing an incumbent prime minister to justice. Or the “extended” override clause, which is intended to empower the Knesset (with an ordinary, passive majority) to overturn a Supreme Court ruling that would surely have waived the immunity granted to it by members of the Knesset. Or an amendment to the law itself: instead of a Knesset member having to apply for immunity, the attorney general must make the application, explain it, and provide evidence.

Every possible cunning and crafty trick has been considered, including clearing the field of potentially disobedient Knesset members: Gilad Erdan should be sent as an ambassador to the United Nations, and Gideon Sa’ar and Michal Shir should be wiped out in Likud primary the April elections.

But none of this happened.

One after another was thrown just to reach the bottom of reality. At the beginning of the year, Netanyahu submitted his immunity application to Knesset spokesman Yuli Edelstein, despite all the lies and denials and all “I? Immunity application? No way!”

Likud Knesset member Haim Katz during his hearing before the Knesset House Committee on his immunity application, February 4, 2020.Emil Salman

He had hoped to be able to delay the convening of the Knesset committee until after the election without any real basis. That didn’t work either. The committee was “also” formed to examine Katz’s immunity application that had been made prior to the last election.

The senselessness of the move and the damage Likud would have been harmed by the public hearings on the request prompted the Prime Minister to withdraw him. The only issue left open to the committee was Katz’s request, which was expected to be granted. The full Knesset must ratify the decision in 10 days. Whether this would guarantee lifelong immunity or would only apply as long as the current Knesset exists is still a matter of debate.

Had Netanyahu not submitted his own immunity application against the advice of the ministers who supported him, Katz would not have received immunity himself. His application would only have been considered by the next Knesset after the election. Who knows, maybe even after a fourth choice. It would be one thing if he and Katz were friends or allies like Arye Dery and Yaakov Litzman. Perhaps the frustration and resentment would have been a bit more bearable. But neither are they. Katz is in Gideon Sa’ar’s camp.

After the full Knesset ratified the House Committee’s decision, after the charges against Katz were lifted and the threat of a trial was lifted, Katz will call the Prime Minister’s office and request an urgent meeting. He will ask Netanyahu to get back the post of Minister of Labor (which he had to resign at the time of his indictment). The Prime Minister will have a hard time saying no.

Ofir Akunis, who received the portfolio a few weeks ago with “a sense of national mission and great responsibility” (as if sent into space to single-handedly blow up a killer asteroid that gives way to our planet) represents) will certainly be happy to be relieved of this responsibility. It had been added to his other primary responsibility as Minister of Science and Technology. It’s a miracle that Akunis manages to sleep at night.

The counter is running

In January 2016, Netanyahu returned from the World Economic Forum in Davos with great motivation to the topic of competition. There he met with the CEO of Uber, who dealt with all the obstacles that his company faced when entering the Israeli market. Netanyahu wanted to publicly demonstrate his commitment to reducing the cost of taxi rides. He took the public opportunity known as the cabinet meeting to flagell the then Minister of Transport, Israel Katz, who, under pressure from the Association of Taxi Drivers, many of whom were Likud members, ensured that Uber was excluded from Israel Markt.

“Yisrael, you have to make sure there is competition,” said Netanyahu, indicating that there had been a surrender to political pressure. Katz then suggested that Netanyahu take up the matter himself and shoot a barb: “I’m worried about the public, not the tycoons.” Uber was excluded.

The taxi drivers, whose existence is under threat, have long protested in the well-known Israeli style, inflicting as much pain on the public as possible. They blocked important intersections and kept exhausted passengers who had just landed at the airport waiting for hours.

On Wednesday of this week we were informed that the Prime Minister had instructed the Ministers of Finance and Transport to immediately sign a decision to lift the new taxi prices. Legally, safely in a caretaker government, such a directive has no validity. But Yehuda Bar-Or, the leader of the taxi drivers’ union, hurried to end the protests and insisted that he had been promised that the rates would remain unchanged: high.

And Uber, a global company whose efficiency and reasonable prices are known to almost every Israeli traveling abroad, will be excluded from the Israeli market. This is what emergency looks like. In desperation, the great reformer, the alleged champion of the free market, becomes the great defender of taxi drivers.

There is an election glass ceiling above Netanyahu and his Likud party, which consists of a maximum of 32 or 33 Knesset seats. It is a respectable number that, before Lieberman kissed the right mother ship goodbye, was able to produce a splendid right-wing coalition. But not anymore.

Widening the boundaries of his party – and the bloc he runs – requires Netanyahu to identify new voters and / or voters who took part in the vote in September and to appear on March 2. Or at least the He holds on to the negligible number of votes of the Likud loyalists.

In the absence of influence and hope, he had to try to collect the missing voices in his narrow and familiar comfort zones while spitting in the face of millions of Israelis who did not belong to a powerful interest group. And, as almost always, he got away with it.