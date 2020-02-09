Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel would disagree with the aggression emanating from the Gaza Strip and is ready to hit the enclave with a “devastating blow”.

Netanyahu spoke at the weekly government meeting following the violent escalation between Israel and Gaza last week that fired several rockets from the Strip at border communities.

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 60

<noscript><iframe class="h-db" width="100%" height="180" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://omny.fm/shows/haaretz-podcast/netanyahus-annexation-nation-is-ready-to-strike-ag/embed?style=artwork&image=1&share=1&download=1&description=1&subscribe=1&foreground=222222&background=f3f3f3&highlight=09a5d9" seamless=""></noscript>

Netanyahu’s “annexation nation” is ready to strike again. ListenHaaretz Weekly Ep. 60

Since the launch of President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Middle East, the exchange of fire between Israel and militants in the Strip has increased.

The Prime Minister added that Israel is “powerful” and is still not demonstrating all of its capabilities.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on a tour of the Gaza Division that “the ruthless behavior of Gaza’s Hamas leaders is pushing us to carry out a fatal attack on the Strip,” without saying when and where.

“Nobody will be immune to Israel’s future actions,” said the defense minister, adding that these “actions will be different from those in the past.

Bennett also said that Hamas can choose to live in prosperity or resort to terror, which “will result in a high price.”

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

The Israeli government decided on Sunday to install surveillance cameras and build a fence around the Ashkelon industrial area to prevent perpetrators from the Gaza Strip from entering Israel.

The government will provide 35 million shekels for the renovation of 60 air raid shelters in Ashkelon, the purchase of emergency depot equipment, and the installation of cameras to locate Gaza rockets detonating in open areas.

On Saturday, Israeli tanks fired on two Hamas military posts in the northern Gaza Strip in retaliation for a missile launched towards Israel, the Israeli army said. The back and forth followed a day of relative calm.

Palestinian factions have launched explosives and rockets at Israel in the past ten days. The IDF responded by targeting Hamas positions near the security fence, as well as targeting infrastructure targets such as terror tunnels, weapons depots, and so on, which were targeted during this period.

On Wednesday, Israel reduced the Gaza Strip’s fishing zone from 10 to 15 nautical miles, saying it was in response to increasing strip militant activity against Israel.