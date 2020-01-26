Netanyahu owes his lawyers around $ 430,000 for his transplant cases - Israel News

advertisement

Benjamin Netanyahu and his family owe at least 1.5 million shekels ($ 434,000) to some of their current and former defenders in a series of corruption cases against the Prime Minister, according to a Haaretz investigation.

The Prime Minister and his wife Sara Netanyahu owe Yossi Cohen, who has represented them for years, more than 1 million shekels.

Cohen has been representing the Netanyahus for years in numerous criminal and civil matters, including the abuse of funds against Sara Netanyahu, the Bezeq-Walla news, and several defamation lawsuits by Netanyahu and his two sons against journalists.

In February of last year, Navot Tel-Zur, then chief of the Netanyahu defense team, asked the State Comptroller’s office to let the prime minister receive donations from businessmen to help meet his legal costs.

In his letter, Tel-Zur mentioned an unpaid bill of 50,000 shekels plus VAT to Keren Shapira-Ettinger. Sources say she is still waiting to be paid.

Other lawyers mentioned in Tel-Zurs’ letter are in the same situation. Among them are Eyal Cohen and Yaron Kosteliz, who both represented Netanyahu for several months in 2018. In Kosteliz’s case, there are around 135,000 shekels.

Even Tel-Zur itself was not paid. He and the members of his team, Pinhas Rubin and Tal Shapira, completed their work for Netanyahu in May and submitted invoices that were estimated at over 200,000 shekels. None of the three were paid.

All lawyers pending the payment by the Netanyahus declined to comment on the matter, although it was said that this was the first time in his career that a client had failed to pay his bill. Another lawyer said about his work for the Prime Minister: “If you go to the cinema, you pay the ticket.”

Netanyahu’s request to approve the $ 2 million acceptance was denied, but State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman, with the approval of Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit, allowed him to borrow this amount from businessman Spencer Partrich to pay his current lawyers Yossi Ashkenazi and Amit Hadad ,

Netanyahu also hired lawyers for short-term assignments. One of these was Ram Caspi, whose clients included former prime ministers Shimon Peres and Ehud Barak and leading business people. Caspi, who advised Netanyahu’s lawyers on preparations for the September indictment, spoke to some colleagues about Netanyahu’s request for law enforcement immunity. He declined to comment on the cases.

Netanyahu also consulted former Attorney General Yehuda Weinstein. Weinstein and the late Jacob Weinroth represented the Netanyahus in a graft examination that was discontinued due to lack of evidence. The cordial relationship between Weinstein and Netanyahu cooled when Weinstein approved the questioning of Sara Netanyahu as a criminal suspect in the event of abuses at the Prime Minister’s residence.

In June 2018, the police questioned Yehuda Weinstein at his home in Herzliya Pituah as part of an investigation into allegations that Netanyahu had accepted illegal gifts from business people. Weinstein said he hadn’t told the prime minister that he could get expensive gifts from friends, as Netanyahu indicated in one of his meetings with police interrogators.

A few months ago, Netanyahu renewed his relationship with Weinstein. The lawyer, who is on the list of prosecutors’ witnesses in the cases against the Prime Minister, recommended that his former client, Ashkenazi, and another lawyer, Ron Dror, be added to his defense team. Since retiring from public service, Weinstein has worked at Dror’s law firm, where his daughter Karin is a partner.

Sources informed Haaretz that Netanyahu plans to re-assemble its defense team if the Knesset House Committee rejects its request for law enforcement immunity and the cases brought against it go to court. Prime Minister’s close staff said Ashkenazi is unlikely to continue to represent Netanyahu, who is definitely planning to add another criminal lawyer to his team.

